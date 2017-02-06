Justin Trudeau said the federal government is prepared to play a key role in the fight against sexual violence, acknowledging that Canada has yet to tackle the issue with the necessary sense of urgency.

The Prime Minister praised The Globe and Mail for its “Unfounded” series that started over the weekend on the disparate treatment of sexual-assault complaints by police services across Canada, saying it would prompt further action inside his government.

Unfounded: How one woman's sexual assault report was handled by police (The Globe and Mail)

“Sexual violence, sexual assault, is still far too prevalent, not just on campuses but in workplaces and in communities across the country,” Mr. Trudeau said at a question-and-answer session with university students on Monday. “As we’ve seen from the excellent bit of very deep investigative reporting The Globe and Mail has just put out, it is still not taken seriously enough by our society.”

The Prime Minister said that his government will “do more,” while adding that all levels of government and civil society are part of the solution.

“I have tasked our Status of Women Minister to engage with this as a broad topic, understanding that there is no one thing we can do that is going to flip the switch on this, that there are so many factors that go into violence against women in general in society,” he said. “We know that any solution will have to be complex and come at from all sides.”

Mr. Trudeau praised university students for providing leadership on the issue on their respective campuses, saying it was essential to “challenge institutions and a society that doesn’t take it seriously enough.”

“I commit to you that we will be partners together and we will move forward in meaningful ways to reduce violence against women, not just on university campuses but throughout our country and eventually, one hopes, our world.”

He pointed out that his first position as a volunteer, 25 years ago, was with McGill University’s Students’ Society Sexual Assault Centre, when the issue wasn’t part of the usual discourse.

“McGill, at that point, didn’t want to admit there was a problem with sexual assault on campus and therefore didn’t want to have a McGill Sexual Assault Centre. It sort of highlights where things were back in the early 1990s,” Mr. Trudeau said.

