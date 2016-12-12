Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Monday that people lobby him at Liberal Party cash-for-access fundraisers, but said he ultimately makes up his own mind on what is good for Canada.

It is the first time the Prime Minister has admitted that government business is being discussed at partisan Liberal money-raising events. This activity runs contrary to the very rules the Liberal Party made public earlier this year where it said government business is not discussed at pay-to-play fundraisers. At these events, Canadians or non-citizens who are permanent residents pay as much as $1,500 for access to the prime minister or other cabinet ministers.

Mr. Trudeau was asked at a year-end news conference how he handles encounters at fundraisers where he is the headline guest and people discuss government policy with him. He was also asked whether he reports these contacts to federal authorities.

“I can say that in various Liberal Party events I listen to people, as I will in any given situation, but the decisions I take in government are ones based on what is right for Canadians and not on what an individual in a fundraiser might say,” the Prime Minister said.

His response to reporters contradicts what the party’s interim national director Christina Topp wrote in a Nov. 4 letter to all Liberal cabinet ministers and parliamentary secretaries. In this missive, which was distributed widely, Ms. Topp said nothing of this sort occurs.

“Any individual who wishes to initiate a policy discussion is immediately redirected to instead make an appointment with the relevant office. As you know, fundraising events are partisan functions where we do not discuss government business,” Ms. Topp wrote.

Mr. Trudeau tried to play down the access that Liberal donors get during his response at a year-end news conference Monday – and he listed all sorts of public appearances he makes where people can encounter him.

“I and my entire government make ourselves extremely available to Canadians through a broad range of venues. Through town halls, through press conferences like this,” he said, referring to the news conference with media in Ottawa.

“The fact is, my approach continues to be to listen broadly to every different opportunity that I get – and make the right decisions based on what is good for Canada.”

The Prime Minister’s comments come on the heels of a new poll that shows a significant majority of Canadians disapprove of the Liberal Party’s controversial cash-for-access fundraisers.

A Nanos public-opinion survey, conducted for The Globe and Mail from Nov. 26 to 30, shows that 62 per cent of Canadians disapprove of the Liberal Party’s practice of charging people $1,500 a ticket to meet in private with Mr. Trudeau and senior cabinet ministers who oversee major spending or policy-making decisions.

Only 33 per cent of Canadians surveyed approve of these pay-to play fundraisers. The Nanos survey of 1,000 Canadians is considered accurate within 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Mr. Trudeau has been facing a daily barrage of questions in the House of Commons over a series of cash-for-access fundraisers that appear to mix government business with partisan efforts to fill party coffers. He has so far refused to put an end to the practice, even as some Liberal MPs are privately saying the controversy is harming the Liberal brand and Mr. Trudeau’s reputation for integrity.

The fundraisers appear to breach Mr. Trudeau’s own government guidelines that say “there should be no preferential access to government or appearance of preferential access, accorded to individuals or organizations because they have made financial contributions to politicians and political parties.”

Asked whether he’d bring back the per-vote taxpayer subsidy to remove the need for aggresive fundraising, Mr. Trudeau said he’s willing to entertain proposals.

“I’m open to any suggestions or discussions on a way of reinforcing or strengthening the confidence of Canadians in our political institutions,” the Prime Minister said.

“We are certainly looking at ways of strengthening the trust that Canadians have in our institutions and our political system.”

The Liberals’ aggressive fundraising appears to be paying off since they formed government a year ago. Between July and September of this year, the Liberals edged out the Conservatives in fundraising, taking in $3.2-million compared with $3.1-million for the Tories – the first time that this has happened in more than a decade. The Conservatives were in a majority-government position during most of that time.

In December alone, the Liberal Party announced an “ambitious goal” to raise $1-million that it says will come from ordinary donations – from as low as $5 to as much as $200 – and not from high-priced fundraisers featuring top cabinet ministers. The deadline to hit this amount is Dec. 15.

The Liberals will not say how much money is being raised from cash-for-access receptions. Attendance figures suggest the party brings in between $50,000 to $120,000 an event when either Mr. Trudeau or Finance Minister Bill Morneau is the star attraction at $1,500-a-ticket receptions.

As the fundraisers have begun to dominate the House Question Period, it has become more difficult to glean details of fundraisers involving Mr. Trudeau or his ministers. Mr. Trudeau’s events are not posted on the party website and the Prime Minister’s Office makes no mention of them in its daily report on his official activities. Mr. Trudeau has repeatedly told the Commons that his government is committed to the “principles of openness, transparency and accountability [that] are necessary for public trust in our institutions” in regard to Liberal fundraising activities.

The Conservative and NDP parties have written formal complaints to Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson and Lobbying Commissioner Karen Shepherd, demanding investigations into Liberal fundraising practices.

They allege some of the events violate lobbying laws and the Conflict of Interest Code.

The opposition leaders have brought up example after example of pay-to-play events where donors raised government issues with Mr. Trudeau or other cabinet ministers and parliamentary secretaries. The events appear to violate the Liberal Party’s pledge that “fundraising events are partisan functions, where we do not discuss government business.”

