CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he trusts the Trump administration that changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement will be small, because many jobs could be affected on both sides of the border. “There's always opportunities to talk about how we can make it better. It has led to a lot of great jobs for a whole lot of people on both sides of the border and I very much take him at his word when he talks about just making a few tweaks because that's what we're always happy to do.” he told NBC News in New York.
A key part of that trust comes from the idea that the U.S. is mostly concerned with Mexico’s role in the three-way trade deal, but a Mexican diplomat says Canada is “naive” to think its economy wouldn’t be harmed in the process.
Droves of Canadian politicians, meanwhile, continue to blitz Washington with diplomatic visits.
The federal government will announce new rules today to toughen regulations for recreational drones.
The government argues the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal doesn’t have the authority to make it provide more funding for Indigenous childcare.
Organizations that help veterans are some of the most popular charities in Canada, but there may be things you never knew about their finances.
And a man who only recently registered with the New Democratic Party, has no experience in elected office and no clear base of support is telling the courts he was unfairly denied a chance to run for leader of the NDP.
U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a budget proposal that would significantly boost military spending, put a down payment on a wall with Mexico and slash federal funds for medical research and the arts, which include everything from museums to public broadcasting.
Mr. Trump’s second executive order on immigration has been halted by a judge from Hawaii, and the President is vowing to fight it all the way to the Supreme Court.
And Congressional Republicans are trying to figure out how to change their Obamacare repeal bill after criticisms from the left, right and centre.
LUNCHTIME LONG READ
The obsession of young men with video games is often seen as a cultural phenomenon or, in the very worst cases, an issue of physical and mental health care. But the rise of deeply engrossing video games is also an economic issue, the Economist writes, as more and more unemployed or underemployed men and women spend some of the most crucial years of their career playing games -- and many of the players say they’re fine with it.
WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT
Preston Manning (Globe and Mail): “It is reasonable to suspect that the political and media elites of our capital city will also be the last to know and understand the nature and extent of populist sentiment in this country. In fact, it is probably safe to say that Canada’s political and media establishment have never really understood populism in this country and are therefore ill-equipped to understand or respond to its current manifestations.”
Stewart Beck (Globe and Mail): “Canada must develop deeper trade links with the fast-growing economies of Asia, invest in trade infrastructure to improve our access to global markets, support sectors where we have natural advantages, and assist our SMEs in scaling up and better engaging with Asia.”
Terry Glavin (National Post): “The key thing that determines Canada’s place in the world is not Canada, but the world, and the world is suddenly a more dangerous place than it was during the early years of Harper’s Conservative majority government.”
Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star): “It is as hard to fathom a federal Conservative leadership contest that does not feature a strong Alberta contender as it is to imagine a Liberal lineup that did not boast at least one leading aspirant from Quebec. Yet in this campaign, Saskatchewan’s Andrew Scheer is the only candidate who can be described as having a serious shot at keeping the federal leadership torch in Western Canadian hands.”
Tl’ehskwiisimka Marshall (Vancouver Sun): “Sixty-four per cent of my fellow youth cast a ballot in the 2015 federal election — the highest youth turnout in a generation. Momentum is on our side and there are some big important issues up for debate in this coming provincial election, including, but not limited to: affordability, sustainability and campaign finance reform.”
Robyn Urback (CBC): “Yes, [Don] Meredith, like Mike Duffy, didn't do anything illegal. But ‘not full of criminals’ is a pretty pathetic baseline for Senate credibility.”
