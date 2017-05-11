Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A sign for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa, on May 14, 2013. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a senior official with experience at several federal security agencies will be the next head of CSIS. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A sign for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa, on May 14, 2013. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a senior official with experience at several federal security agencies will be the next head of CSIS. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a senior official with experience at several federal security agencies will be the next head of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

The Prime Minister says David Vigneault will assume the post June 19.

Vigneault is currently assistant secretary to the cabinet for security and intelligence.

He previously served as assistant director for intelligence at CSIS and has held senior positions at the Canada Border Services Agency and the Communications Security Establishment, the federal cyberspy agency.

Jeff Yaworski, currently deputy director of operations at CSIS, will serve as interim director from May 27 until June 18.

Trudeau is congratulating the retiring CSIS director Michel Coulombe on his career of more than 36 years.

