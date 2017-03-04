Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Manhattan this month to check out Canada’s latest Broadway hit, Come From Away.

Trudeau tweeted Saturday that he has two tickets to see the musical set in a remote East Coast town in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the play is centred on Gander, N.L., where residents provided refuge to passengers and crew on 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was following the 9/11 attacks.

The Prime Minister says he’s looking forward “to showing New Yorkers Canada at its best.”

The production debuted on The Great White Way in New York City last month after generating critical buzz at earlier showcases in La Jolla, Calif., Washington, D.C., Seattle and Toronto.

Trudeau say he and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, will attend the show on March 15.

