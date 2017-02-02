Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canadian Army soldiers from Gagetown, N.B., arrive on Miscou Island on Jan. 30, 2017, after a devastating ice storm. (Diane Doiron/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Trudeau to visit storm-stricken New Brunswick Friday Add to ...

LAMEQUE, N.B. — The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau will be travelling to northeastern New Brunswick to thank first responders after the ice storm that devastated much of the region.

The prime minister will visit Friday as crews continue to restore power – fewer than 5,000 customers were still in the dark Thursday afternoon.

At its peak, the ice storm left 133,000 customers without power, and the Armed Forces were called in to help with the cleanup and recovery.

NB Power hopes to restore up to 85 per cent of customers in the Acadian Peninsula by Thursday evening, with 99 per cent of customers targeted to be restored in Miramichi and Kent County.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant on Thursday thanked the hundreds of volunteers who have been helping to run warming centres and shelters and going door to door to check on residents.

