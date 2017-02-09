Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Washington on Monday to hold talks at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“They look forward to discussing ‎the unique relationship between Canada and the United States of America and how we can continue to work hard for middle-class Canadians and Americans, together,” the Prime Minister’s Office announced Thursday.

This will be the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders, although they have had two telephone conversations since Mr. Trump become President.

The key topic on the agenda will be trade relations, particularly the President’s plans to renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement. Another item on Canada’s radar is a Republican proposal to impose a “border adjustment tax” on foreign imports, not unlike a surcharge former president Richard Nixon briefly imposed in 1971.

The talks will also likely focus on Russia, the fight against the Islamic State and Canada’s contribution to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Aside from NAFTA, Mr. Trudeau is likely to raise the problems that have arisen from Mr. Trump’s sweeping ban on citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations entering the United States.

Monday’s meeting comes as Trudeau cabinet ministers have moved quickly to reach out to Mr. Trump’s cabinet secretaries to seek areas of agreement and to demonstrate the Canadian government’s desire to develop a positive relationship with the new Republican administration.

“In any trade relationship, there is a possibility of improvement so we are not of the view that we shouldn’t re-look at NAFTA or any trade relations to see if there are ways we can improve it,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau said during a talk at Washington’s Georgetown University on Thursday.

Mr. Morneau said the Trudeau government holds the view that NAFTA has been economically good for the United States and Canada, pointing out that trade between both nations is about $670-billion a year.

Unlike the large trade deficit that the U.S. has with Mexico, the U.S. has a slight surplus with Canada.

“But we are open to considering improvements … and we recognize what the new administration wants is very much what we want which is good well-paying jobs for Canadian citizens as Americans do,” he said.

President Trump says he wants to “speed up” renegotiation of NAFTA, an accelerated approach that could ramp up the bargaining pressure on Canada as the country tries to find a way to emerge unscathed from a rewriting of the rules of commerce with its largest trading partner.

Mr. Trump promised either a “renovation of NAFTA or a brand-new NAFTA,” describing the impact of the 23-year-old agreement as “a catastrophe for our jobs and our country. ... I want to change it and maybe we do … a new NAFTA and we add an extra ‘F’ in NAFTA, for free and fair trade.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland was in Washington meeting congressional leaders and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, where she pressed the case against any moves to raise tariff walls against Canadian exports.

“I did make clear that we would be strongly opposed to any imposition of new tariffs between Canada and the United States, that we felt tariffs on exports would be mutually harmful to both Canada and the United States and that, if such an idea were ever to come into being, Canada would respond appropriately,” Ms. Freeland told reporters after her sit-down with Mr. Tillerson.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, who commanded troops in Afghanistan, met Monday at the Pentagon with his U.S. counterpart, retired four-star Marine general James Mattis. They discussed the fight against the Islamic State and other global issues, including protecting Ukraine from Russian aggression.

In recent weeks, Ms. Freeland and Mr. Trudeau’s senior advisers in his office have held meetings and phone conversations with key players in the Trump administration, including Wilbur Ross, the nominee for commerce secretary, who will be in charge of U.S. trade policy; Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior adviser; and Mr. Trump’s chief adviser Stephen Bannon.

Mr. Ross, a billionaire turnaround specialist, has said every aspect of NAFTA will be on the negotiating table, and any final agreement should contain an automatic measure to reopen the deal later to address further issues.

The Americans want to discuss country-of-origin rules and the independent dispute-settlement mechanism that are key features of the 1994 NAFTA pact, officials say. Country-of-origin rules, which govern how much content from outside NAFTA a product can contain and still qualify to be shipped duty-free, are specific to each product and spelled out in writing. They cover every kind of good and service, from suits to cars. The Trump administration is expected to take a harder line on exactly what can cross the border duty-free.

Trade-pact negotiations with the United States have never concluded quickly. It took Canada and the United States about 18 months to negotiate the Canada-U.S. free-trade agreement in the 1980s. In the early 1990s, it took Canada, Mexico and the United States about 14 months to craft NAFTA, not including the additional time needed for side deals on labour and the environment negotiated under president Bill Clinton.

The Canadian government has yet to receive a formal letter from the White House that would notify Ottawa of the U.S. desire to renegotiate NAFTA and lay out the areas the Americans want to tackle. Mr. Trump must also give Congress 90-days’ notice before starting talks with Canada and Mexico.

One clear American beef with NAFTA is the agreement’s Chapter 19 dispute-settlement mechanism where an independent binational panel hears complaints about unfair trade and makes binding decisions – a system that American critics have lambasted as an unfair ceding of U.S. sovereignty. In the absence of Chapter 19, Canadian companies would have to turn to U.S. courts to plead their case.

One possible amendment that has circulated among Ottawa policy makers is a permanent panel of judges chosen by each country to replace the independent experts that are currently selected to administer Chapter 19 panels.

A White House spokeswoman said there is no firm timeline for delivering the 90 days’ notice to Congress, or for the completion of the renegotiation. The administration is currently in the process of doing research and gathering information before serving notice.

