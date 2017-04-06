Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question during in the House of Commons in Ottawa on April 5, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
NEW YORK, United States — The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a day of events today in New York City.

He’s meeting the CEO of YouTube and the new secretary general of the United Nations and doing three panel events before ending the day with a news conference.

The backdrop of the visit is the annual Women In The World Summit.

Trudeau starts the day with YouTube’s Susan Wojicki before meeting with the UN’s Antonio Guterres and taking part in an armchair chat with media executive Tina Brown.

It’s the prime minister’s fourth U.S. visit of 2017.

He’s recently been to the White House, an energy conference in Houston, and a Canadian-themed Broadway play in the company of dignitaries including President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

