> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington today to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. You can follow our coverage here all day. The Liberals are hoping a private lunch will be the best opportunity for the two to find common ground on issues of security and infrastructure spending, though the details of policy aren’t expected to be hammered out today. Mr. Trudeau will likely try to emulate the success of Japan’s Shinzo Abe in making inroads with the mercurial president.



> The Canadian business community is just anxious about what will come of free-trade negotiations.



> ​Mr. Trudeau will be joined by Global Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.



> Team Trump will be comprised of Vice-President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Attorney-General Jeff Sessions and top White House aides such as Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon and Mr. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.



> The Conservatives have offered their support to Mr. Trudeau as he tackles thorny trade issues with the U.S., while the NDP say the Prime Minister must convince the President to walk back his travel ban.



> Dozens of people crossed the Canada-U.S. border this weekend to seek asylum.



OTHER CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW



> Former prime minister Stephen Harper is, apparently, not totally opposed to Kevin O’Leary leading the Conservative party.



> B.C. MP Peter Julian is the first official candidate for the NDP leadership, though Quebec’s Guy Caron may not be far behind. Many observers are still waiting to see if Ontario politician Jagmeet Singh, who was profiled in GQ, will decide to enter the race.



> And speaking of looking good: Mr. Trudeau has apparently become an icon of Pakistani truck art. (Yes, it’s a thing.)



OTHER U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW



> While eating dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump reportedly got a call about North Korea launching a ballistic missile. He then proceeded to discuss the matter aloud as “Mar-a-Lago’s wealthy members looked on from their tables.”



> The White House is continuing to defend Mr. Trump’s controversial immigration ban, despite blowback from the judiciary. Public opposition has also been fierce but polling on the issue has been harder to pin down.



> Oftentimes when an administration is facing trouble, the solution is to fire a top aide and move forward. Candidates so far include Press Secretary Sean Spicer, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and senior advisor Kellyanne Conway.



> One name that isn’t being discussed is 31-year-old chief policy advisor Stephen Miller. The young aide is the driving force behind many of Mr. Trump’s controversial nationalistic policies and was an associate of white supremacist Richard Spencer when the two were at Duke University.



> The National Security Council is in turmoil.



> And we may only be a month into the Trump era but oddsmakers have already started taking bets on when Mr. Trump will be impeached.



LUNCHTIME LONG READ



While there’s been much controversy in the United States about taking in Syrian refugees, fewer than 20,000 have entered the country. Hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers have flooded European borders last year alone. Now countries like Hungary have been buoyed by Mr. Trump’s refusal to take in refugees and are cracking down.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Denise Balkissoon (Globe and Mail): “Privacy, or security, are often presented as justifications for keeping citizens ill-informed about the daily machinations of policing. But, while those are important considerations, they must be balanced with our societal right – and responsibility – to oversee those who enforce our laws. We can’t evaluate how well police are protecting all of us without access to their data, and after that, the ability to comment on their practices.”



Campbell Clark (Globe and Mail): “Justin Trudeau was going to bring Canada back into UN peacekeeping. Now, that’s on hold as he waits to understand Donald Trump’s global priorities.”



Barrie McKenna (Globe and Mail): “The other two world leaders to come calling on Mr. Trump since his inauguration – British Prime Minister Theresa May and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – managed to get him to dial back previous harsh rhetoric on issues that mattered to them. So should Mr. Trudeau.”



Konrad Yakabuski (Globe and Mail): “Truth be told, the oil and vinegar comparisons of Mr. Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump are overdone. Neither are ideological leaders. They both grew up knowing privilege. They are both image obsessed, celebrity politicians who manipulate social media like pros. It’s not hard to picture Mr. Trump taking to his young, Vogue-certified interlocutor, especially if the fashion-forward Ivanka sits in on their chat.”



John R. Schindler (New York Observer): “Out of worries about the White House’s ability to keep secrets, some of our spy agencies have begun withholding intelligence from the Oval Office. Why risk your most sensitive information if the president may ignore it anyway?”



Neil Macdonald (CBC): “Terrorism is political invective, nothing more. It's a great favourite of demagogues, widely accepted by audiences, and is almost always applied exclusively to the other, never to ourselves.”

Watch as Trudeau departs for Trump visit (The Associated Press)

Darren Thorne (Globe and Mail): “To many minorities, Trump’s election instead reads as a repudiation of the notion that they are equal members of society and has left them questioning whether today’s America truly has a place for them. The tragedy of this is that they feel wounded and betrayed not just by the election, the political process or even political leaders, but rather by their fellow citizens.”



Written by Chris Hannay and Mayaz Alam.

