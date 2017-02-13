Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down in the Oval Office Monday for his first face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump.

The event was perfunctory compared to the warm reception given to Mr. Trudeau after his election win when he was welcomed with open arms last March by president Barack Obama, who even hosted a state dinner in the Prime Minister’s honour.

In contrast, Mr. Trump didn’t speak at all to Mr. Trudeau during the event as the Prime Minister sat beside him smiling. Mr. Trump shook the Prime Minister’s hand when reporters and camera crews were ushered into the Oval office for the photo op.

When a reporter asked if Mr. Trump had ever visited Canada, presidential aides cut the photo op short and escorted the media out. Mr. Trump said goodbye.

Several senior Canadian cabinet ministers joined Mr. Trudeau at the White House, including Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Earlier on Monday, Mr. Trudeau rolled up the driveway to the West Wing in a black Chevrolet Suburban, with Canadian and U.S. flags on the hood, three minutes before 11 a.m. Mr. Trump stepped out to greet him in the doorway, and they briefly exchanged greetings before heading inside.

Mr. Trump is hosting a lunch for Mr. Trudeau in the office residence later this afternoon.

After an hour's meeting the two leaders appeared to have developed a rapport.

Mr. Trump praised Mr. Trudeau and is father, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, at a roundtable announcing a Canada-U.S. women's business council.

"I am honoured to be here with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and whose father I knew and respected greatly," Mr. Trump told female executives that included his daughter Ivanka. "He gave me a picture of myself and your father. A great picture."

The picture was taken at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in 1981 during a dinner.

Mr. Trudeau’s meeting with Mr. Trump follows that of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last Friday, where Mr. Trump assured Japan that the relationship between the two countries “runs very, very deep.” Mr. Abe later joined Mr. Trump for a round of golf at the president’s winter estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

