Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday, Feb.21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau, Trump talk border co-operation, softwood lumber

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke Thursday with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for a positive and constructive day of working meetings in Washington on Feb.13.

The leaders discussed a range of bilateral relations issues, including border co-operation, moving forward on the softwood lumber file and the upcoming G7 and G20 summits. They also looked forward to working together on the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders that was launched during the visit.

More to come.

