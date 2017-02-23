Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke Thursday with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for a positive and constructive day of working meetings in Washington on Feb.13.

The leaders discussed a range of bilateral relations issues, including border co-operation, moving forward on the softwood lumber file and the upcoming G7 and G20 summits. They also looked forward to working together on the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders that was launched during the visit.

More to come.

