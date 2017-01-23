A senior business adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump moved to play down Canadian concerns as he met with the federal cabinet in Calgary.

Stephen Schwarzman, who heads the president’s strategic and policy forum and is the CEO of Blackstone Group, met privately with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and also with the full federal ministers Monday. Mr. Schwarzman’s forum is made up of CEOs representing some of the largest companies in the U.S., including General Motors, IBM, Walt Disney and Wal-Mart.

“Things should go well for Canada in terms of any discussions with the United States,” he said. “I think trade between the U.S. and Canada is really very much in balance and is a model for the way that trade relations should be… So I think Canada is very well positioned for any discussions with the United States.”

Various proposals for new import tariffs or border taxes have been floating around Washington since Mr. Trump’s election victory, but Mr. Schwarzman suggested Canada may be exempt from such measures.

“I think one of the things the U.S. is looking at is a potential border tax, which I think if you’re in NAFTA is a good place to be,” he said, suggesting a border tax exemption would likely be part of any discussion to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Preparing for the massive change triggered by Mr. Trump’s presidency of the United States is dominating the federal cabinet’s agenda as ministers gather in Calgary for a two day retreat.

There are also reports that Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, will meet with the Canadian cabinet in Calgary on Tuesday. The Prime Minister’s Office would not confirm the reports but did not deny them either.

Cabinet will also hear Monday from Dominic Barton, the McKinsey global managing partner who heads Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s advisory council on economic growth. The council is expected to release a series of reports shortly that will focus on recommendations for improving innovation in Canada.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, a former U.S.-based business journalist, confirmed Monday’s cabinet meetings will focus on the United States.

“Today we’re focused this morning on the Canada-U.S. relationship. You’ve seen that my long-time, good friend Steve Schwarzman is going to be here, talking to us, together with the friend of all of ours, Dominic Barton, about that relationship, particularly the economic relationship and that’s the conversation we’re looking forward to having this morning,” she said on her way in to the meeting.

Ms. Freeland declined to address comments made Sunday evening by David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the United States, who suggested future trade deals with the U.S. may not include Mexico.

Asked Monday by a reporter whether Canada was throwing Mexico under the bus, Ms. Freeland said the North American Free Trade Agreement remains important to Canada.

“We have a very strong relationship with Mexico that was cemented with a great bilateral meeting this summer,” she said. “We are very happy to be members of what I believe, what I think Canadians know to be, the very mutually-beneficial NAFTA partnership, but of course our relationship with the United States is primarily a bilateral relationship and I think Canadians know and understand that.”

