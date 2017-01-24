CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet continue to meet in Calgary today to chart a path for Canada in the Trump era. Though there were initial reports that the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner would attend today’s meetings, he will not. One of the President’s business advisers was in Calgary on Monday, though, and tried to assure the Liberal cabinet that they had nothing to worry about in reopening the North American Free Trade Agreement. (More on how that will work.) Donald Trump has already signed an executive order to pull out of the Trans Pacific Partnership, a trade deal for a dozen Pacific nations that includes Canada, and one is expected for NAFTA in the coming days. The federal government expects the Keystone XL pipeline to be approved soon, too, and is trying to sell the virtues of its energy market to the new administration.
> A Quebec judge has reluctantly given the federal government a six-month extension to fix discriminatory parts of the Indian Act, after the initial 18-month order ran out.
> Opposition parties and experts are questioning a Liberal government decision to cancel a cabinet order that blocked a Chinese company from taking over a Montreal firm that made military technology. “I do worry about the naivete of the incoming government … And this will obviously be a bellwether on whether those worries are legitimate or not,” said former spy chief Ward Elcock.
> The Privacy Commissioner is looking into “sharing economy” companies like Airbnb and Uber and how they use personal data.
> The NDP will hold a leadership vote this fall, but candidates have been slow to emerge. Former union leader Sid Ryan says he is being urged to run.
> Judicial vacancies are causing big delays in the Ontario court system.
> And a bridge in Calgary has been renamed the Reconciliation Bridge. It was previously named the Langevin Bridge, after one of the founders of Confederation, Hector-Louis Langevin, for whom the Langevin Block (the building in Ottawa where the Prime Minister works) is also named. He was one of the architects of the residential school system, which created lasting damage for Canada’s indigenous communities.
U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> Promises are a hallmark of any election campaign but many pledges are broken once politicians get to office. The Washington Post looked at former U.S. president Barack Obama’s track record after eight years and found that on 40 promises he made during his two campaigns, he broke more than he was able to keep. They’ve also launched a Trump Promise Tracker, which will track Mr. Trump’s progress over the next four years.
> White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (who apparently doesn’t like a certain dessert) explains why it’s “demoralizing” for the President and his team to see negative media coverage.
> There are multiple confirmation votes on Capitol Hill today for Mr. Trump’s cabinet. As it stands currently, the cabinet is more white and male than any previous first cabinet since Ronald Reagan’s. If all of his nominees are confirmed by the Republican-majority Senate, only five of the 22 cabinet positions will be filled by women or people of colour. Latinos, the largest minority group in the U.S., will be left out of the cabinet entirely for the first time since Mr. Reagan.
> On the Democratic side of the aisle, the party is continuing its search for a leader (or two) to help guide progressives in the Trump era. In the race for Democratic National Committee chair, candidates are having a hard time separating themselves from each other. Some progressive activists are hoping to convince the more popular Obama, former First Lady Michelle; however, Ms. Obama has repeatedly insisted that she will not run for office.
AND IN BRITAIN…
The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May and her cabinet can’t trigger Britain’s departure from the European Union on their own -- they need Parliament’s support, too. The anti-Brexit side probably can’t rally enough votes to go against the results of the popular referendum, but they can try to extract some concessions from the governing Conservatives.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Campbell Clark (Globe and Mail): “[The approval of] Keystone XL would wipe out the U.S. trade surplus, and a hike in the price of oil to $75 or $80 a barrel would suddenly turn it to deficit. Just imagine what that could mean for Canada under a new, rewritten NAFTA that triggers a renegotiation whenever the U.S. develops a trade deficit with Canada: when oil prices go up, trade rules for other goods from cars to cattle could be rewritten, creating uncertainty for exporters. It would be a no-win. If Mr. Trump gets the pipeline he wants, Canada could expect NAFTA to be reopened again. And again.”
Margaret Wente (Globe and Mail): “Today, feminism is not so much a movement as a grab bag for the usual assortment of progressive causes. ‘Free birth control and Palestine,’ one popular sign said, which about sums it up. If you believe in one, then you’re assumed to automatically believe in the other one. Feminism used to be a big tent. Today, admission is restricted to those who are willing to beg forgiveness for their intersectional privilege and deplore Israel.”
Michael Bell (Globe and Mail): “The White House appears to be assuming that the Iranian nuclear issue dominates thinking in the Arab world right now, and that it would accept the embassy’s move [to Jerusalem]. This will not necessarily be the case. Relocation will be seen as endorsing the Israeli occupation of Arab East Jerusalem and of sanctioning Israeli settlements and their land confiscations on the West Bank. Relocation would signal the end of the two-state solution.”
Neil Macdonald (CBC): “With all his threats of imposing ‘major border taxes’ on companies that minimize costs by employing labour outside the United States (the way he himself did), Trump is actually talking about using the dead hand of government — as a conservative would call it — to distort market forces, artificially boosting the price of imported goods in order to re-engineer consumer behaviour.”
Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star): “For the prime minister has one asset that his new White House vis-à-vis could envy and admire: his standing as an international rock star. If only because it could reflect well on his presidency, Trump might see a friendship or, at least, a cordial rapport with Trudeau as worth cultivating.”
Karen Stohr (The New York Times): “Gone are the days when contempt for political rivals and their supporters was mostly communicated behind closed doors, in low tones not meant to be overheard. Whatever veneer of unseemliness we associated with contemptuous public speech has been stripped away. We are left with everyone’s raw feelings, on all sides of the political spectrum, exposed and expressed in contexts ranging from social media and public protests to confrontational signage and clothing.
Matthew Yglesias (Vox): “The women and men who marched in cities and towns all across the country undoubtedly have different opinions about taxes and foreign policy and government e-mail server protocol and single-payer health care and bank regulation. They agree that Trump is alarming and that it is incumbent upon them, personally, to try to come together and do something about it. The absence of that kind of attitude among the 54 per cent of Americans who didn’t vote for him last November is one of the primary reasons he was able to win.”
Written by Chris Hannay and Mayaz Alam.
