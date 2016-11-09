Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch is praising American voters for throwing out “the elites” to elect billionaire Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency and says that same message needs to come to Canada.

In a fundraising e-mail to supporters sent early Wednesday morning, the Ontario MP also expands on her plan to screen immigrants and refugees for “Canadian values” to also include visitors – although what she means by visitors isn’t entirely clear.

“Tonight, our American cousins threw out the elites and elected Donald Trump as their next president,” Ms. Leitch, a pediatric surgeon, said in the e-mail sent to supporters at 3:08 a.m. ET Wednesday.

“It’s an exciting message and one that we need delivered in Canada as well.”

Ms. Leitch, one of 12 candidates vying for Conservative leadership, said she’s the only one “who is standing up for Canadian values.”

“It’s why I’m the only candidate who will ensure that every visitor, immigrant, and refugee will be screened for Canadian values,” Ms. Leitch wrote.

“I look forward to continuing to deliver this message to the Canadian elites – that historic Canadian values are worth protecting.”

Ms. Leitch has previously characterized “Canadian values” as equality of opportunity, hard work, generosity and freedom. She has defended her proposal to screen immigrants for “anti-Canadian values” as the promotion of tolerance and equality.

Other Conservative candidates have described her pitch as “dogwhistle politics,” and one former aide to Stephen Harper called it “dangerous” and “Orwellian.”

Meanwhile, interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to resolve to pursue “a strong free trade agenda” with the new U.S. administration and to ensure Canadian businesses reap the benefits of the North American Free Trade Agreement – which Mr. Trump has threatened to dismantle. She also said Mr. Trudeau should advocate for the implementation of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal that Mr. Trump has described as “horrible.”

“President-elect Trump has made it clear that he supports the Keystone XL pipeline, as has Prime Minister Trudeau. The Conservative Party of Canada calls upon the Prime Minister to reach out to President-elect Trump‎ at the earliest opportunity and make approval of this job-creating project a top priority,” Ms. Ambrose wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The 12 Conservative leadership candidates, which also includes Ontario MP Lisa Raitt, Quebec MP Maxime Bernier, and Saskatchewan’s Andrew Scheer, will participate in the first of five debates on Wednesday evening in Saskatoon.

The four themes up for debate include the economy, trade and prosperity, environment and climate change, and immigration and citizenship.

Report Typo/Error