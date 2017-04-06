Brian Mulroney says U.S. plans to renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement are shaping up to be more than a tweak.

The former Progressive Conservative prime minister made the comments after briefing the Liberal cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations on Parliament Hill.

Canadian officials were elated in February when, after meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration would be “tweaking” the North American free-trade agreement as it related to Canada.

