The path to the finish line for the Canada-European Union trade agreement disappeared Monday after Belgium informed EU officials that it cannot sign the deal.

Plans for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to wrap up the ambitious trade deal with a splashy signing ceremony in Brussels this week appear to have fallen through after Belgium conceded it cannot win approval for the treaty from its French-speaking Wallonia region. All five regional governments in Belgum have a veto over international treaties.

European officials say they hope to keep negotiating with Wallonia.

But the risk to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, now that Wallonia has stalled the deal, is that it begins to unravel – that other regions or countries in the 28-member European Union are emboldened to come forward with their grievances.

Belgian president Charles Michel said the Brussels region of his country has also said it cannot support the agreement, bringing the number of opposing authorities in Belgium to two. The Brussels region represents Flemish- and French-speakers in the region of the city of Brussels.

He informed European Union President Donald Tusk Monday of Belgium’s inability to back the deal. Belgium had been given until late Monday to overcome opposition. All other 27 member states have said they will support signing CETA, a deal that was seven years in the making.

Mr. Michel said it’s now up to Canada and the European Union leadership to decide what happens next.

The leader of the largest Belgian regional government said this minority rejection of CETA makes Belgium look ridiculous.

“It’s a real shame,” Flanders premier Geert Bourgeois said after meeting with Mr. Michel. “We’re the laughing stock of the whole world. It’s bad for Wallonia, for Flanders, for Belgium, for Europe, for the whole world.”

On leaving the meeting, Walloon premier Paul Magnette said he’s not against free trade with Canada but still worries the deal could undermine health and safety standards and allow big business to undo Belgian policies.

He lashed out at the deadline the European Union had imposed on Wallonia.

“Every time people try to set an ultimatum, it makes a calm discussion impossible. It makes a democratic debate impossible. There shouldn’t be ultimatums and we’ll never decide anything under an ultimatum or pressure,” the Belgian news website Deredactie.be reported.

“We are not opposed to a treaty with Canada, but we don’t want it to jeopardize social and environmental norms, the protection of public services. We reject private arbitration that allows multinationals to attack states.”

Canadian International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland walked out of Canada-EU talks Friday, accusing the European Union of being unable to complete the trade deal. She returned home Saturday after saying it’s now up to the Europeans to overcome internal opposition to the sprawling trade agreement.

The Canada-EU deal is the European bloc’s first trade deal with a Group of Seven country and would eliminate duties on tens of thousands of products, covering more than 95 per cent of everything Canada now sells to Europe, and dismantle many non-tariff barriers to commerce. It would give Canada’s auto assemblers and beef and pork producers significant access to EU markets.

Failure to approve CETA, only months after Britain voted to quit the European Union, would be a blow to the EU’s efforts to demonstrate it is still moving forward as a viable entity.

