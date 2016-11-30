Politics Briefing

“The history of libraries is one of loss,” and one of the Internet’s largest libraries says it’s so concerned about a Trump presidency that it wants to duplicate itself in another country: Canada.

“On November 9th in America, we woke up to a new administration promising radical change. It was a firm reminder that institutions like ours, built for the long-term, need to design for change,” the Internet Archive said in a blog post.

The organization is host to the Wayback Machine, a database of billions of web pages, as well as thousands of movies and software. It’s a U.S.-based non-profit and has started to solicit donations to create an “Internet Archive of Canada,” a copy of its current library, which it says will cost millions of dollars.

> The Liberal government has approved the Line 3 and Trans Mountain pipelines – carrying Alberta oil to Vancouver and Wisconsin – and rejected the Northern Gateway route through northern B.C., as well as permanently banning tanker traffic on that region’s coastlines. It’s the second biggest energy announcement Justin Trudeau has made since coming to office, and it’s the pro-business piece to balance the carbon pricing he introduced earlier this year. “We heard clearly from Canadians that they don’t want to see someone trying to make a choice between what’s good for the environment and what’s good for the economy. They need to go together,” Mr. Trudeau said last night. The decision was also an attempt to find a middle way: The Conservatives insist all the pipelines should have been approved and the NDP wanted Trans Mountain rejected.

> Analysis: Campbell Clark says the decision proves Mr. Trudeau’s mettle; Jeffrey Jones says energy companies still have a lot of work to do to sell the pipeline projects to the public; and Gary Mason says it gives Alberta Premier Rachel Notley a big boost.

> Canada will be welcoming a pair of notable U.S. political figures in the coming weeks: Vice-President Joe Biden will meet with the Prime Minister and the premiers next week, and Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway will visit Alberta’s oil sands in the new year.

> The Prime Minister says a Liberal fundraiser attended by cannabis lobbyists was perfectly ethical.

> The RCMP is working to create a “new public narrative” to justify its push for more surveillance powers, an internal memo obtained by Vice says.

> The Speaker of the Senate ruled that an attempt by Conservative senators to rewrite Mr. Trudeau’s tax code on the fly is out of order.

> The Auditor-General says the federal government has no idea whether its massive Beyond the Border initiative is working, and is apparently growing frustrated that his office has to keep pointing out the same mistakes over and over again.

> And then there were ... 14. A B.C. businessman and a former Ontario MP are the latest official entrants in the Conservative leadership race.

Ed Broadbent (Globe and Mail): “If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is serious about having voters vote their values and have that reflected in the composition of the House of Commons – and delivering on a key and oft-repeated campaign promise – the most important thing he can do is support proportional representation.”

Lawrence Martin (Globe and Mail): “There’s an inevitability to the rhythms of politics. You can only stay up for so long. In the modern era, all our newly elected majority governments have hit the skids at some point during their first term and become very vulnerable. John Diefenbaker’s majority crashed and barely survived. Same with Pierre Trudeau’s. Brian Mulroney was on the ropes after winning a gigantic majority. Stephen Harper won his first majority in 2011 and frittered it away. Mr. Trudeau could be defeated as well.”

Tony Keller (Globe and Mail): “Fidel Castro’s regime was basically East Germany with palm trees. It wasn’t anything more romantic than that.”

Kelly McParland (National Post): “The conundrum for Canada’s private media is that advertising dollars for digital operations pale in comparison to those traditionally earned from print publications. Digital readers don’t want to pay for what they consume. ... As the CBC sees it, the answer is simple: free it from even having to try. Let its rivals in the private sector scramble for precious advertising dollars, while the CBC coasts along on a guaranteed government cushion of cash.”

Elie Nasrallah (Ottawa Citizen): “Plainly stated, multiculturalism’s long honeymoon is over. It functioned under the radar of economic prosperity in the 1970s, ’80s and early ’90s when social and political climates were favourable and mildly civilized. Then the economic engines started to weaken and rust, and calamities and the poisonous climate of 9/11 followed. Now, Trump threatens its very foundations.”

