CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with youth leaders this morning, speaking in Question Period in the afternoon and attending a reception for Black History Month this evening.
> Mr. Trudeau spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May on the weekend about Donald Trump and trade.
> Mr. Trudeau’s first meeting with Mr. Trump is expected “very soon.” The Prime Minister’s Office has already set up a “war room” to deal with the currently unpredictable Canada-U.S. issues.
> Companies are warning of problems in Canada’s multibillion-dollar shipbuilding strategy.
> And Kevin O’Leary took part in his first Conservative leadership debate, where he was derided as a potential “celebrity-in-chief” by Erin O’Toole (more on him here). Michael Chong said a video Mr. O’Leary posted of himself at a gun range, at the same time as a funeral for victims of the Quebec City shooting, could cost the Conservatives in the next election.
U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> U.S. President Donald Trump’s legal battles are far from over. The weekend saw him attack a federal judge, who is known as a mainstream Republican and a fair jurist, for reversing Mr. Trump’s immigration ban. In the wake of the controversial executive order, lawyers across the U.S. have been taking part in a wave of activism rarely seen among the U.S. legal community.
> After stumbling out of the gate in the first two weeks of his presidency, Mr. Trump and top aides may be looking to shift their approach and be more methodical with their policy changes. Sources tell the New York Times that Mr. Trump was not fully briefed on the executive order that he signed that gave Steve Bannon, his chief strategist, a permanent seat on the U.S. National Security Council.
>A CNN/ORC poll says 49 per cent of Americans want the Senate to confirm Mr. Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch, roughly the same level of support that current top court Justices Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor got when they were nominated. Justice Gorsuch may run into issues regarding his time at Harvard Law School and his participation, or lack thereof, in helping the less fortunate while in law school.
> In an unprecedented show of co-operation, tech giants including Google, Facebook and Twitter and a host of other major Silicon Valley heavyweights are filing a joint legal brief in opposition to Mr. Trump’s immigration ban.
> And meanwhile on Capitol Hill, the Senate looks to be grinding to a standstill. Confirmation of Mr. Trump’s cabinet is moving at the slowest pace since Dwight D. Eisenhower’s. While Republicans have a majority and will likely get all of the proposed nominees confirmed, Democrats are trying to slow down the process and limit the GOP’s ability to get started on its legislative priorities while looking for a way to harness widespread outrage against Mr. Trump.
LUNCHTIME LONG READ
Over 20 months, The Globe and Mail investigated how police forces handled sexual assault cases and found that 1 in 5 complaints are dismissed as baseless. Already the police in London, Ont., say they will look into previously dismissed cases. Look up your own jurisdiction to see if police will believe you.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Campbell Clark (Globe and Mail): “The remarkable thing about Mr. O’Leary’s performance in Saturday night’s Conservative leadership debate in Halifax was that it seemed like he was unprepared for the topic of government, or many of the issues involved. Then again, that might just be the point. Mr. O’Leary is part of the ‘me generation’ of politicians. It’s not really about what he’d do, or the answers to a variety of issues. It’s all about Kevin O’Leary.”
Robin V. Sears (Toronto Star): “Conservatives need to shake off the nonsense that the future is a bright populist line beginning with Mike Harris and running through Harper, Ford and Trump. First, each of those upset victories were classics of inept governments being defeated, not triumphant victory strategies. Rae, Martin, Miller and Hillary Clinton owned their own defeats. Banking on Justin Trudeau to make their mistakes in 2019 would not be wise.”
Alan Dershowitz (Globe and Mail): “No one ever said that the system of checks and balances, and separation of powers, would be efficient or pretty. But this case demonstrates that, like democracy itself, our complex system of governance is better than its alternatives.”
Scaachi Koul (The New York Times): “America has elected a dangerous demagogue to its highest office. In Canada, we’re just one election away from falling into the same trap.”
Nate Silver (FiveThirtyEight): “Play with a few variables — such as Trump’s relationship with Republicans in Congress, his approval ratings, and whether he’s a real authoritarian or just sort of a troll — and you’ll soon find yourself wandering down some interesting paths in which Trump’s presidency is variously a stunning success or a threat to the future of the American Republic — or both at once.”
Written by Chris Hannay and Mayaz Alam.
