Finance Minister Bill Morneau is calling on G20 leaders to ensure that the benefits of economic growth don’t just flow to the rich, pointing to Canadian efforts to raise taxes on the wealthy as an example for the world to follow.

Speaking in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday where finance ministers and central bankers are gathered for an international summit, Mr. Morneau highlighted the Canadian government’s efforts to prioritize the middle class.

“We need to better share our success with others, by implementing policies that ensure that the benefits of economic integration benefit the majority of our citizens – the middle class – rather than the wealthiest,” he said, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.

Mr. Morneau’s comments were made at the Institute of International Finance G20 conference. The formal meeting of ministers and central bankers from 20 of the world’s leading economies is scheduled for Friday.

The minister’s speech comes just days before he will release his second budget on March 22. In his speech, Mr. Morneau said the budget will focus on helping Canadian workers upgrade their skills throughout their careers in an economy where the skills that are in demand are changing rapidly.

“In just a few days – on March 22 – I will be delivering my second federal budget,” he said. “I will be confirming that Canada plans to continue doing what confident, optimistic countries do – invest in our people, our communities and our economy. I will also be taking steps to create a culture of lifelong learning, helping people develop the skills they need at every stage of their life to succeed in the new economy.”

The government has made clear in recent days that the budget’s theme will be heavily focused on skills training and innovation. However one of the big unanswered questions is whether the Liberals are planning to move further on the tax-the-rich theme that was a key part of the party’s 2015 election platform.

The government has already imposed a new 33 per cent tax bracket on income over $202,800.

In his speech Thursday, Mr. Morneau claimed that other nations are very interested to hear about Canada’s economic plan since it was first discussed with them at the 2015 G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey.

“At the time, people looked at our plan for more generous and means-tested child benefits, tax increases for the rich, and tax cuts for the middle class as a bit of a curiosity,” he said. “I think we can all agree that curiosity has been satisfied over the last year or so.”

Mr. Morneau launched a wide-ranging review of tax credits last year as part of a campaign pledge to eliminate tax breaks for the wealthy. The platform estimated that this review could raise $3-billion a year in new revenue.

Mr. Morneau had previously said that the results of this review would be revealed in the 2017 budget. However government sources have since signalled that the budget will not be the final word on this review and that the work will continue after the budget.

Those signals suggest that some credits will be eliminated in the budget while others may be subject to further study. Observers expect that credits introduced under Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper are most likely to be eliminated.

The federal review of tax expenditures was announced in last year’s budget alongside a pledge to give the Canada Revenue Agency more money to fight offshore tax evasion. The G20 has been co-ordinating efforts to improve the sharing of information between countries in an effort to catch and discourage tax evasion. Mr. Morneau’s speech Thursday encouraged the G20 to continue these efforts.

“This principle of equality and fairness also applies to another area that is of critical importance to the G20, and that is the issue of tax fairness, closing loopholes and fighting international tax evasion,” he said. “This is an issue Canada takes very seriously and is working hard to address in collaboration with the G20 and other countries around the world, so that we can bring tax fairness to our middle class.”

