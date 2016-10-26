Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government will ban all provincial politicians and candidates from attending fundraisers in a campaign finance crackdown spurred by a Globe and Mail investigation of the Liberals’ cash-for-access donations system.

The rules will still allow cabinet ministers to raise money from their stakeholders – people seeking government contracts or favourable policy decisions from them – so long as they do it over the phone or by e-mail. Politicians’ senior staff members, meanwhile, will still be allowed to attend fundraisers.

The details of the clampdown on cash-for-access were unveiled Wednesday by Government House Leader Yasir Naqvi. They will be added to a larger campaign finance reform bill currently being reviewed by a legislative committee. If passed, they will take effect Jan. 1, 2017.

Related: Ontario political parties pack in fundraisers before rules change

Related: With cash-for-access, Justin Trudeau picks up where Kathleen Wynne left off

Read more: Ontario pulls sudden about-face with vow to ban cash-for-access fundraisers

“Our government wants to change the way that money is raised in politics,” Mr. Naqvi said in a statement. “By making our election financing rules more modern and transparent, we are helping to build the public’s faith in the representatives they elect, and strengthening our democracy.”

The proposed amendments come at the same time as the federal Liberals are under fire for cabinet ministers attending similar cash-for-access events. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ministers have been selling exclusive access to themselves at $1,500-a-head receptions with stakeholders, despite cabinet rules that forbid them from fundraising off people whose businesses they regulate.

The Ontario Liberals launched the finance reforms following Globe revelations of small-scale fundraisers, in which corporate leaders and lobbyists paid up to $10,000 apiece for face time with Ms. Wynne and members of her cabinet, typically over cocktails and dinner.

The bill, first tabled last spring, bans corporate and union donations, introduces a per-vote subsidy to political parties and lowers the annual cap on donations from an individual from over $30,000 to less than $8,000. Over the summer, the government introduced an amendment to push the cap down further, to $3,100.

At first, the Liberals resisted banning cash-for-access itself. Then, in a sudden about-face in August, they promised to stop all politicians from attending events.

The details of that ban, along with other amendments to the campaign finance bill, were released on Wednesday.

The amendments specify that:

> No MPPs, party leaders, nomination contestants, candidates or leadership candidates can attend fundraisers.

> Politicians can still “solicit contributions” by mail, telephone, e-mail “or other means.” They can also still attend events where the ticket price only goes to cover the cost of the event.

> The price of admission to a fundraiser cannot be more than $1,200 for a single ticket.

> Any political party or constituency association holding a fundraiser must post details of the event – including the date, location and ticket price – on its website seven days in advance.

> Constituency associations will receive taxpayer subsidies, on top of the subsidy to the central party. The subsidy will be $25,000 annually per riding, divided proportionally according to vote share in the last election between all constituency associations whose candidates received at least 2 per cent of the popular vote.

The ban on attending fundraisers applies only to politicians themselves. The bill makes no mention of senior staff, who are often billed as part of the attraction for stakeholders attending events.

Report Typo/Error