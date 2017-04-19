The East Coast seal hunt has another celebrity foe: X-Files star Gillian Anderson.

Anderson called Wednesday on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end the annual commercial hunt.

In a letter to the prime minister, Anderson says “climate change is already decimating ice-dependent seals.”

The American actress has filmed multiple projects in Canada for over 20 years, and says the hunt puts “a stain on Canada’s international reputation.”

Instead of a hunt, she refers to the practice as a “slaughter.”

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans was unable to provide comment Wednesday.

The former Conservative government came to the hunt’s defence in the past, calling it “beneficial for local economies, humane and well regulated.”

