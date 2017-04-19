Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Actress Gillian Anderson arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 8, 2017. (MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)
Actress Gillian Anderson arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 8, 2017. (MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)

X-Files star Gillian Anderson calls on Trudeau to end East Coast seal hunt Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The East Coast seal hunt has another celebrity foe: X-Files star Gillian Anderson.

Anderson called Wednesday on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end the annual commercial hunt.

In a letter to the prime minister, Anderson says “climate change is already decimating ice-dependent seals.”

The American actress has filmed multiple projects in Canada for over 20 years, and says the hunt puts “a stain on Canada’s international reputation.”

Instead of a hunt, she refers to the practice as a “slaughter.”

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans was unable to provide comment Wednesday.

The former Conservative government came to the hunt’s defence in the past, calling it “beneficial for local economies, humane and well regulated.”

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular