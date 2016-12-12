Downtown Montreal is full of hotels, but most of them lack the atmosphere that visitors are seeking in this cultural hub. This small property – which is owned by Marriott, under their Renaissance brand – brings personal service, good food and a slightly quirky vibe to this corporate quarter.

Its home is a compact 12-storey building designed for Canada Post by architects Archibald, Illsley and Templeton and opened in 1951; the hotel worked with locals Camdi Design to keep the bones of the building, including its cool strip windows, while installing a set of refined rooms and a bar and restaurant that will actually attract locals. There’s a swing, and often a DJ, in the lobby. It’s part of Renaissance’s new design strategy, which aims to provide varied and surprising interiors. This is not your father’s Marriott, though the service is as generous and highly professional as at any chain hotel.

LOCATION, LOCATION

A DJ plays in the lobby of the Renaissance Montreal. Love and War Photos





You’ll find the renovated Renaissance on a busy block, but it’s dead central. Business travellers may appreciate being steps from Place Ville-Marie; summer festivalgoers find themselves a few steps from Place des Arts; and McGill and the city’s major museums are just up the hill.



DESIGN

A suite at the Renaissance Montreal. Love and War Photos





The hotel occupies a modern building, much smaller than a typical Marriott, and the renovation is full of surprises. Hallways are dark and moody, with sections of raw concrete; rooms are largely neutral with hits of hot colour and outsized furniture and street art-inspired installations by Alexandre Veilleux. The vibe is similar to a W Hotel. Inside my room, a drawing of two faces – Sharpie Picasso – reached from the wall above the bed onto the ceiling.

ROOM WITH A VIEW

A Suite at the Renaissance Montreal. Love and War Photos

Most rooms look into office buildings across the street, but an 11th-floor king suite takes you above the roof for vistas all the way across downtown.

IF I COULD CHANGE ONE THING

My window blinds didn’t quite darken the room. A small problem, but annoying if you need dark to stay asleep.

BEST AMENITY

I loved the rooftop bar with killer views over the skyline. Primped twentysomethings and older, primped vacationers mix for sophisticated cocktail list and turns in the stainless-steel plunge pool.

Not at the same time, though. No drinks are allowed in the pool.

EAT IN OR EAT OUT?

East restaurant at Renaissance Montreal. Love and War Photos

In. The restaurant, East, shoots for a vintage-Shanghai vibe, which is a bit odd for an American hotel in Montreal – but it succeeds. The service is faultless, the wine and cocktails list sophisticated (thank serious local mixologist Lawrence Piccard), and the pan-Asian menu is well-executed. There’s pad thai and kung pao chicken, yes, but all spicier and more flavourful that you’d expect. The breakfast buffet includes some creditable dim sum.

WHOM YOU’LL MEET

Well-suited business travellers; European, Chinese and American tourists seeking a big-hotel-chain experience with a hint of chic.



A lounge space at the Renaissance Montreal Downtown. Love and War Photos

Renaissance Montreal Downtown Hotel, 1250 Boulevard Robert-Bourassa, Montreal; renmontreal.com; 142 rooms from $195.

The writer was a guest of the hotel.