Standing Rock’s last stand

Since August, the Oceti Sakowin camp has stood on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property at the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. By Wednesday, as an eviction deadline passed, activists set off fireworks and ceremonially burned tents and other structures. The site became a focal point for protesters, drawing 5,000 to 10,000 people at the height of the movement against plans to route the Dakota Access Pipeline beneath a lake near the reservation. A Standing Rock Sioux member said closing the camp would not dampen determination. “You can’t arrest a movement. You can’t arrest a spiritual revolution.” President Donald Trump has pushed for completion of the pipeline since he took office in January, signing an executive order that reversed an Obama administration decision and cleared the way for the $3.8-billion project to proceed. -
Reuters
