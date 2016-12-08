Two-year-old Tofu is the one for you if a fuzzy friend is on your Christmas list. Tofu is calm, easy to handle and oh so stylish. He’s been in the shelter since October. His cozy neck cowl is by Canada Pooch ($12.99) and his wicker ball toys are by Pet Holiday.
Sky is a super friendly eight-year-old Shih Tzu mix. She loves people but was surrendered due to the health of her owner. She’s staying cheerful in her Canada Pooch Roots coat and is ready to cuddle up in the Pet Holiday Heart Paw Pet Throw ($19.99).
Minou
Award for biggest softy goes to three-year-old Minou. He’s featured with his favourite holiday toys, Pet Holiday Winter Electronic Mouse cat toy and Our Pets Peppermint Duo cat toy and Our Pets MouseHunter RealMouse Catnip cat toy. Here’s some Christmas cheer for you: Minou was adopted shortly after our photo shoot.
