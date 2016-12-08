



Bevington

Need a smile this holiday season? Then Bevington is the pet for you! This lovely husky mix is two years old and was recently transferred from a Northern rescue group. He’s posing next to is favourite bedtime book and is looking super cozy in his Martha Stewart Pets Holiday Sherpa Barn Coat ($29.99).





Tofu

Two-year-old Tofu is the one for you if a fuzzy friend is on your Christmas list. Tofu is calm, easy to handle and oh so stylish. He’s been in the shelter since October. His cozy neck cowl is by Canada Pooch ($12.99) and his wicker ball toys are by Pet Holiday.

Gerome

Lovely Gerome with his spotted nose is looking for a forever home. This five-year-old boy is calm, kind and curious. His treats are from Meow Box, the the purrfect stocking stuffers for your furry friend. Meow Box is a monthly toy and treat subscription service for your pets. Estaban

Handsome Estaban is excited for his new life in the city. He was recently transferred to Toronto from a Northern rescue group. The four-year-old pup wanted to put his best paw forward and dressed up in the Pet Holiday Antler Dog Headband. He’s patiently waiting for you next to a bag of Treats Happen dog treats.



Yogi

Seven-year-old Yogi is a nice, shy girl who will warm up to a loving owner in no time. She was recently surrendered because of her owner’s health issues. She’s wearing a Martha Stewart Pets Glow in the Dark Collar ($9.99) and posing next to her favourite bedtime book, Pounce, by Seth Casteel ($26).

Wasabi

Wasabi has enough Christmas cheer to convert Scrooge himself. The eight-year-old pug mix is ready for winter fun in her Canada Pooch hooded coat ($44.99).

Timmy

Little Timmy in his Danes and Divas cat collar and bow will be the cutest gift under the tree this year. Timmy loves humans once he gets to know them and will want to cuddle you all holiday long. Nala

Nala is ready to get comfy with her new owners in her ultra-luxurious Casper Dog Bed ($150). The four-year-old Samoyed mix was adopted shortly after our photo shoot.

0:12 Candy Ten-year-old Candy is a regal lady who will add serious class to any holiday celebration.



Candy got all dressed up for you, wearing a Danes and Divas cat collar with bow in pink ($16). She’s also a big fan of her holiday toys from the Our Pets Holiday Cuties collection ($3.97). Candy has been at the Humane Society since September. Let’s find her forever home this Christmas.

Sky



Sky is a super friendly eight-year-old Shih Tzu mix. She loves people but was surrendered due to the health of her owner. She’s staying cheerful in her Canada Pooch Roots coat and is ready to cuddle up in the Pet Holiday Heart Paw Pet Throw ($19.99).

Minou



Award for biggest softy goes to three-year-old Minou. He’s featured with his favourite holiday toys, Pet Holiday Winter Electronic Mouse cat toy and Our Pets Peppermint Duo cat toy and Our Pets MouseHunter RealMouse Catnip cat toy. Here’s some Christmas cheer for you: Minou was adopted shortly after our photo shoot.

Kipling



Little Kipling is looking for a family to show her what city life is all about. The five-month-old husky mix was recently transferred to Toronto from a Northern rescue group. She’s curled up in here Martha Stewart Pets Buffalo Checker Cuddler Dog Bed, and got dressed up in her Martha Stewart Pets Holiday Scarf and Sweater Dress.





