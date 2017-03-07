Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Raised to be very traditional, I was not a risk-taker. Then life happened.

I began my adult journey with a formal wedding to my high-school sweetheart. We then spent years in Berkeley during the tumultuous Sixties. The protests blew open (almost literally) my mind to new ideas.

An ugly divorce years later – followed by raising three children as a single mom – catapulted me into the world of the unpredictable, the world of “damn the torpedoes and forge ahead,” the “who cares what others think?” mentality I now joyfully embrace (with minor deviations back to my structured, early life).

As I age, I think outside the box more than ever – taking delight in silly things, daring to be different. Which is why I marvel at how much fun I am having with my youngest daughter’s very untraditional upcoming wedding. I never expected that any of my children would marry – a result of seeing the train wreck that was their parents’ union.

When my daughter made the big announcement, you could have knocked me over with a feather (an easy-to-obtain commodity in my room of homegrown canaries). She and her boyfriend are already living together and have a family (a rescue dog from the Dominican with half an ear and a broken, twisted leg).

This year she met the man who is the love of her life. It took years to find him, understand what kind of a partner she wanted and needed, and welcome him into her future. She chose well – I have never seen her so happy and at peace with anyone. I’m thrilled.

I was surprised that they were getting married. I hoped this gentle, sensible, sensitive young woman who doted on animals wouldn’t turn into a Bridezilla.

No worries. Sporting a Cheshire cat grin, she clarified. “We’re getting married at the Donkey Sanctuary!”

“The what, now…?”

“The Donkey Sanctuary – where aging, abused donkeys spend a happy retirement, rescued from their cruel lives. They also do weddings.”

“Of course they do. Donkeys don’t come cheap. Just kidding. It’s a wonderful idea and suits you perfectly!”

The neighbour girl enthusiastically asked to be the flower girl. My daughter explained: “I’m sorry, sweetie, but I’m not even having bridesmaids.”

Seeing her crestfallen look, I suggested: “But perhaps you could walk down the aisle carrying a bunch of carrots for the donkeys…”

With those words, I truly became Mother of the Bride.

I didn’t press my daughter for details – although I noticed she was checking out “weddings with pets” online. This will be a small, laid-back, intimate affair planned by the young couple. I’m fine with that but, as MOB, I couldn’t resist doing research.

I confess to watching episodes of Say Yes To The Dress. I dislike reality television, but enjoyed the fashion, relieved to discover that my family of origin is not the most dysfunctional one around. It was also a scary glimpse into the land of spoiled princesses.

Enough of this. My daughter’s wedding will be nothing like this circus atmosphere.

The dinner and reception will be at a former teenaged hangout of my daughter’s.

I glommed on to the donkey/pet theme. It was so easy. As comics often say, the joke wrote itself. This ceremony would flow seamlessly.

My daughter decided she wanted to wear a simple green dress. Perfect for an outdoor ceremony – although I don’t know what donkeys think of green. They eat grass, so I suppose they like it.

Although she eschewed the traditional gown, I offered her my own wedding veil – 50 years past its best-by date and hopefully not imbued with bad karma. She loved it, but decided she wouldn’t wear a veil. Taking it out of the box, inspiration struck me – or possibly a brain freeze.

“If we cut the veil down it could be a tutu for the dog!” I could just see bent and busted Tito wearing it as he walks down the aisle.

Bursting into hysterical laughter, we kept the idea in the possible column.

“But since Tito is a male, he might find it embarrassing wearing a tutu.”

I agreed. “Although at this point, I think his potential embarrassment is the least of our issues!”

My daughter piped up: “Our landlord has a female dog! Tito loves her. She could wear the veil/tutu.” But then what would Tito wear?

During a trip to Mexico, my mind was aflutter, thinking of ways to enhance the wedding. I found a tiny sombrero for Tito (in his colours) and a white onyx carved donkey (for the top of the cake – replacing a tacky plastic bride and groom).

I also discovered a beautiful green skirt. Not a pushy MOB and ever practical, I wouldn’t foist it on her. I made sure it fit me, so I could keep it if our tastes didn’t mesh.

“I’m going in a different direction,” she explained, showing me pictures of a slinky green gown.

“Gorgeous!” I exclaimed. “But, and I hate to even mention this, how are you going to manage traipsing through donkey dung in heels and a fancy long gown?”

“Rubber boots,” came the reply.

Of course. What else?

Laurie Best lives in Waterloo, Ont.