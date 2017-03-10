Toronto police are looking for a car that was stolen Friday morning while a child was still inside.

The car was taken from outside a home in the city's northwest end. Nearly two hours later, it was spotted north of Mississauga, near the junction of Highways 401 and 403.

“Do not approach this car. Call 911 immediately. Car is being driven erratically,” a police spokesman, Constable David Hopkinson, tweeted Friday morning.

The black 2008 Toyota Camry LS had rust on the front passenger side, with the license plate BHVH392. It was stolen at the corner of Romanway Crescent and Plainfield Road, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue.

The theft occurred around 6 a.m. when a woman had placed one of her children in the running car and went back inside her home to get a second child, Constable Hopkinson said in an interview.

Christina Nguyen, who answers to the name Nana, is described as Asian, three-feet tall with brown eyes and shoulder-length hair. She wore a white tuque with ears, red jacket and pink pants.

Police initially feared that the car might have been abandoned once the thieves realized that the girl was on board.

“Be on the lookout. Current temps are -4C. Child may still be inside,” said an earlier tweet from the Toronto police’s Operations Centre.

The police also released a photo of a Toyota that looked similar to the stolen vehicle. With the stolen car reported west of Toronto, Peel Regional Police asked business and property managers to check if the vehicle might be in their parking lots.

An Amber Alert was issued, asking the public to find the vehicle and the girl. Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police at 416-808-1200.

