With Toronto Mayor John Tory making an about-face and championing a controversial road toll plan, the city’s senior bureaucrats are also recommending the city pursue a host of other taxes, including the rebirth of the motor-vehicle registration tax, killed under mayor Rob Ford, and new booze taxes, income taxes or even a share of sales taxes.

In a lunch-hour speech, sources say, Mr. Tory will rule out the lion’s share of the levies contained in staff reports released Thursday for consideration before his executive committee. But he will call for $2 tolls for the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway and a new tax on hotel rooms that would also apply to short-term rental services such as Airbnb.

On tolls, for which the city needs provincial approval, the staff report suggests that a $2-per-trip charge could free up $5-billion in capital over 30 years. In the shorter term, it would bring in an estimated $166-million a year in 2016 dollars, although the report says it would not be implemented for three to five years down the road.

The money would be dedicated to the city’s capital budget to pay for roads and public transit – it would not end up in general revenues to cover annual operating costs.

The rush to raise revenue comes as the city grapples with its annual budget hole, which is pegged for 2017 at more than $500-million, and must by law be filled as municipalities cannot run deficits. Most of the city’s revenue is raised from property taxes. But Mr. Tory has promised not to raise the residential property tax rate above the rate of inflation, meaning the city must either seek new sources of revenue, or make cuts. The Toronto Transit Commission has already recommended a 10-cent fare hike.

The problem with many of the recommended taxes, many of which require the city to seek provincial approval or legislative changes, changes that Queen’s Park may not be interested in bringing in. Plus, implementing any of the taxes listed will take time, and so any new revenue may do little to help the city balance its books in 2017.

That’s why the report, signed by city manager Peter Wallace, calls for a $120 vehicle registration tax, double the $60 fee brought in under former mayor David Miller and killed by council under Mr. Ford. The fee, which would be collected by the province on behalf of the city, could likely implemented by April, the report says, in time to bring in $75-million next year, and $100-million the year after that.

The staff report also calls for changes to the city’s land-transfer tax to harmonize it with recent changes to the province’s land-transfer tax meant to ease the burden on first-time home-buyers, which would cost the city revenue. It also calls for a range of other measures, including a 5-per-cent infrastructure levy on property taxes, higher commercial taxes and a boost to the billboard tax.

It also recommends calling for Queen’s Park to make changes to allow the city to charge a hotel tax, force intermediaries to collect various other city taxes, impose a tax on alcohol at LCBO stores, implement “graduated” residential property tax rates, bring in a sales tax on parking revenues and a municipal income tax. It also calls for the “sharing of the Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) with municipalities.”

Many of those ideas, floated at city hall in years gone by, have received chilly receptions from other governments, with the exception of the hotel tax, which Mr. Tory is poised to champion along with road tolls.

