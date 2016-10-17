The man who allegedly threw a beer can toward an outfielder during a Toronto Blue Jays playoff game no longer works for Postmedia.

“Ken Pagan has left Postmedia,” spokeswoman Georgia Sourtzis said in a brief email.

Mr. Pagan, who worked as a sports copy editor at Postmedia in Hamilton, was charged with mischief for allegedly throwing a beer can on the field during the Oct. 4 wild-card game between the Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles. He is to appear in court on Nov. 24.

Cathal Kelly: Jays fans solidify bad reputation with ugly beer-throwing incident

Opinion: The higher the baseball stakes, the more indifference to basic decency

Related: Orioles’ Jones says he and Kim were targets of racial slurs following beer-throwing incident

Postmedia, which previously said it was conducting an internal investigation, did not answer questions about the circumstances of Mr. Pagan’s departure. “We don’t discuss employment details,” Ms. Sourtzis said.

After the can was thrown in the direction of Orioles player Hyun Soo Kim, teammate Adam Jones said he and Mr. Kim were the targets of racial slurs.

The high-profile incident ignited a firestorm of disgust and dominated discussion on social media.

Report Typo/Error