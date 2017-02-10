Bombardier is going to court against Metrolinx, upping the stakes in a battle with the agency over who is to blame for delays in delivery a $770-million order of transit vehicles.

The move comes months after the provincial government filed a formal notice of intent to terminate the deal for these light-rail vehicles, saying that they had “concerns” the company couldn’t meet its commitments.

Bombardier fired back Friday, arguing that it was Metrolinx that was creating the problems, and that it was countering “unjustified threats to terminate our contract” by filing a motion for an injunction in Ontario Superior Court.

“Unfortunately, Metrolinx’s actions have put the project in jeopardy,” Bombardier said in a statement. “Since the contract was signed in 2010, Metrolinx has changed the scope, the timelines, and the technical qualifications countless times.”

The legal salvo comes only days after Bombardier secured a $372-million loan from the federal government to help support its aerospace division. Its rail operations have been under strain, though. The company announced in October that it would lay off 7,500 workers, about 10 per cent of its work force, with 2,000 of those cuts to come in Canada. Two-thirds of the overall cuts were to come from its rail unit.

The company has also had difficulty meeting its rail commitments in Ontario. The company has struggled to meet its own schedule for delivering reliable streetcars under a separate contract with the Toronto Transit Commission, sparking increasing frustration at City Hall and complaints about the prospect of Ottawa helping the company even as it was short-changing Toronto.

