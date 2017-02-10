Bombardier is going to court against Metrolinx, upping the stakes in a battle with the agency over who is to blame for delays in delivery of a $770-million order of transit vehicles.

The move comes four months after the Ontario government filed a formal notice of intent to terminate the deal for these light-rail vehicles, saying that they had “concerns” the company couldn’t meet its commitments.

Bombardier fired back Friday, arguing that Metrolinx had created the problems, and that it was countering “unjustified threats to terminate our contract” by filing a motion for an injunction in Ontario Superior Court.

“Unfortunately, Metrolinx’s actions have put the project in jeopardy,” Bombardier said in a statement released to the media. “Since the contract was signed in 2010, Metrolinx has changed the scope, the timelines, and the technical qualifications countless times.”

The company is asking the court to declare that the transit agency cannot terminate the contract until the validity of Metrolinx’s notice of default has been determined under a process laid out in that contract.

A response from either Metrolinx or the provincial government was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

The dispute centres primarily on vehicles for the Eglinton Crosstown light-rail line. But the stakes are higher, with the company’s reputation on the line and the possibility that politicians deciding future contracts could conclude Bombardier can’t deliver.

The company has struggled to meet its own schedule for delivering reliable streetcars under a separate contract with the Toronto Transit Commission, sparking increasing frustration at City Hall.



According to Metrolinx, the company has also had trouble delivering the prototype for its order, what the industry calls the pilot vehicle. The company disputes this, claiming on Friday that the vehicle was ready and Metrolinx was refusing to take possession.

“Bombardier’s trains will be ready before Metrolinx’s tracks are even available for testing,” the company says. “Bombardier will deliver and meet its 2018 commitments. Eglinton Crosstown tracks will not be available for testing until 2019 and public service until the end of 2021.”

The legal salvo comes only days after Bombardier secured a $372-million loan from the federal government to help support its aerospace division. Its rail operations have been under strain, though. The company announced in October that it would lay off 7,500 workers, about 10 per cent of its work force, with 2,000 of those cuts to come in Canada. Two-thirds of the overall cuts were to come from its rail unit.

