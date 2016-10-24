A technical issue that scuttled plans for thousands of Ontario students to take an online literacy test was caused by a cyberattack, the province’s standardized testing agency said on Monday.

The Education Quality and Accountability Office said in a statement that the cancellation was the result of an “intentional, malicious and sustained distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack – a type of cyberattack.”

As many as 190,000 students at more than 900 secondary schools had volunteered to test the online version of the Grade 10 literacy assessment last week before it was to be rolled out further.

But frustration grew because of technical problems, and, by the end of the day, the EQAO had cancelled the test and issued an apology.

At the time, Education Minister Mitzie Hunter said she was disappointed by the cancellation, as students had prepared to write the test but were unable to.

The EQAO said on Monday that it was swept up in a massive international cyberattack that blocked “legitimate users,” including school boards, schools and students, from accessing the test application.

The attack began shortly after 8 a.m., the agency said.

“An in-depth and ongoing investigation will lead to recommendations on how to prevent similar incidents in the future,” it said.

The agency added that “no personal or private student information was compromised during the administration of the assessment.”

An independent third-party forensic firm is involved in investigating the incident, the EQAO said.

It also said that, notwithstanding the cyberattack, it believes that the test can be administered online successfully.

The mandatory Grade 10 literacy assessment is usually conducted in the spring and will be made available to students both online and on paper.

