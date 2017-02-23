Transit service was delayed for hours in downtown Toronto on Thursday after a man allegedly followed GPS instructions that got him stuck in a streetcar tunnel.

Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Brad Ross says a streetcar came across the vehicle blocking the tunnel at one of the city’s main transit hubs shortly before 5:00 A.M.

Ross says the man managed to drive nearly 800 metres into the tunnel before getting stuck.

He allegedly fled the scene for a time, but then returned and was issued a ticket by transit enforcement officers.

Ross says a specialized crane was needed to remove the vehicle from the tunnel.

Service along two major downtown streetcar routes was delayed for nearly six hours while the TTC resolved the situation.

Report Typo/Error