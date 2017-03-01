Thousands of property taxpayers in the City of Toronto were double-billed for property taxes Wednesday after a computer problem caused two automatic bank withdrawals.

Affected taxpayers suddenly short hundreds of dollars called to complain about the mix-up in the morning. By the afternoon, city officials said, the city’s bank, Royal Bank of Canada, was rolling back all of the errant payments.

In all, city officials say, 44,000 taxpayers enrolled in the city’s two- and six-installment pre-authorized tax-payment program were caught up in the erroneous tax hike – just weeks after city council spent hours debating this year’s budgetary tax-rate increase and voting to hold it under the rate of inflation.

Casey Brendon, the city’s director of revenue services, said the city normally sends a file with all of the taxpayers and their bills to the bank via an automated system. Somehow, two files ended up sent to the bank. Exactly what happened is now under investigation.

“There was an error in the processing of these files in the city transmitting these to our banking service provider,” Mr. Brendon said. “So it was inadvertently processed.”

Asked whether the city or the bank was to blame, he replied: “We’re still determining how this happened.”

The city is reviewing its protocols for how it transmits the files, he said, noting that it has not happened before. Mr. Brendon also said that since the problem was fixed on the same day, nobody should have been charged fees for having insufficient funds in their account as a result of the error. Anyone who did should contact the city, he said, and Toronto would make them whole.

“The city apologizes for the inconvenience this may have caused to our customers,” Mr. Brendon said.

