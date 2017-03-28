Pro-subway advocates on Toronto city council beat back an attempt to get more information about an alternative for Scarborough transit, instead pushing the divisive project forward.

After a marathon debate, councillors voted to settle the alignment for the subway extension and to move ahead with planning for an underground bus terminal at the Scarborough Town Centre. Although these were routine milestones on a long-running project, tentatively priced at $3.35-billion, that didn’t stop it turning into an all-day debate at city hall.

“How big a blank cheque did we write last term,” Councillor Mike Layton wondered rhetorically as evening approached. Asked directly, later in the debate, how much he would be willing to spend on the project, Mayor John Tory said he wouldn’t deal in hypotheticals.

But several councillors from Scarborough implied there had been too much focus on the price-tag.

Michael Thompson said that opponents seem to believe “it costs too much, and you people in Scarborough do not deserve that.” And Jim Karygiannis, who argued loudly that Scarborough residents were not “children of a lesser god,” implied that councillors backing this project would, if it failed, vote against the downtown relief line.

Nearly seven hours after the council meeting began, city politicians voted 27 to 17 not to ask staff to do a full comparison between the subway proposal and a light rail alternative. The motion was put forward by Councillor Josh Matlow. He framed the request as necessary in case the subway cost, which has risen by about 65 per cent in barely a year, eventually balloons out of control. But his role as a long-time advocate of LRT raised alarms bells among subway supporters.

“It’s just one more attempt by people who don’t support the subway to sabotage the subway project,” said pro-subway Councillor Glenn De Baeremaeker.

“I think it’s just a waste of time, energy and money and resources. Why would you spend money on something you’re not actually going to build?”

Mr. Tory was among those voting against the proposal for more study. “I honestly believe the time for debate is over,” he said as he kicked off the debate.

With council having voted on an alignment, choosing to run the subway under McCowan, and an underground bus station, the next step is to advance the project until its design is 30 per cent done. It will then come back to council for another decision. That work should be done by the second quarter of next year, Scarborough subway project manager Rick Thompson told council. It was not clear, though, if an updated cost will come then, only months before the next municipal election.

“This is a never-move-on topic, you know that,” Councillor Josh Colle said in an interview. “This will not go away until something, whatever that something is, is built. Like opened.”

