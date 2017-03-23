Few things are as contentious among transit riders as the fare. Politicians get applauded for making promises of major system improvements, but those can seem ever-distant while the cost to ride is a daily irritant.

So when the federal budget cut a boutique tax credit aimed at offsetting the cost of transit passes, arguing it wasn’t playing the intended role of inducing people to ride, the complex nuances of fare policy risked being lost in a rush of anger.

The tax credit, brought in a decade ago, allows people to claim each year 15 per cent of the cost of a transit pass. In Toronto, where the TTC’s Metropass now sells for $146.25 per month, that adds up to more than $250 per year.

10 things to know about the Liberal budget

Jessica Bell, spokeswoman for the advocacy group TTCriders, called the change a “massive” fare hike.

“Federal Government should do everything it can to encourage ridership, especially since the TTC’s latest ridership numbers show ridership is dropping,” she said in a statement.

The tax credit meant $200-million per year in foregone federal revenues and the government, saying the money could be better spent on building transit, will end the break on July 1st of this year.

Although ironic that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is effectively raising the cost of riding transit in Toronto – for some people – by removing a tax credit brought in under predecessor Stephen Harper, the decision is more complicated.

The budget referenced “available evidence” suggesting that the tax credit wasn’t inducing people to take up transit. It was not immediately clear the research on which they had relied, but a 2016 study out of the University of Ottawa offers support for the change.

Looking at transit nationally, the research concluded that the tax credit had increased ridership by between 0.25 per cent and 1 per cent, depending on various assumptions. However, “the large majority of recipients of the [public transit tax credit] are those who would have taken transit regardless of the availability of the tax credit,” the authors write.

This points to one of the difficulties in broad-brush fare policy changes. Using financial inducements to bring people onto transit is an expensive tactic if the bulk of the benefit goes to existing riders. And in a system like the TTC, where many riders are well-heeled, a substantial part of the benefit will flow to riders who are comfortably middle class. At the other end of the spectrum, meanwhile, riders who are too poor to pay up-front for a monthly pass, or who earn too little to pay income tax, cannot access the credit.

The TTC carried more than 500-million riders last year, 48 per cent of them using a Metropass. But it’s not clear at this point how many of these were taking advantage of the tax credit. The TTC says they do not have that figure and are working to understand the possible impact of the credit being eliminated.

Politicians, particularly those eager for Ottawa to build transit, were circumspect in their reaction to the end of the tax credit.

On a call with reporters Thursday morning from India, where he is on a trade mission, Toronto Mayor John Tory called the federal decision “an unfortunate development” and said they were trying to learn more about the logic behind the federal decision.

“This ... will have some negative impact on some people, I’m sure,” he said.

With a report from Jeff Gray

Report Typo/Error