It’s going to be a busy year for Drake Hotel Properties, which has announced three new development projects breaking ground in Toronto throughout 2017.

The “Drake Commissary” is set to open this spring in the Junction and will include a bakery, larder and bar. A production kitchen also will incorporate a new catering service.

“When we saw the Sterling Road property, we knew it was the perfect fit for what we had in mind,” said owner Jeff Stober, who is pleased the neighbourhood has a bounty of free parking. “It’s a mixed-use neighbourhood, and a perfect combination of live, work, play and create.”

The nature of the space, a former manufacturing building, helped to push the initial concept further, he added. Construction plans have been drafted in consultation with stakeholders and city officials. The building will incorporate elements of the existing exposed brick.

The second project will be an expansion on the existing Drake Hotel on Queen Street West, with a five-storey addition next door. The project will add 32 guest rooms to the hotel’s capacity.

Finally, a “day-to-night” mini-bar will be built across from the Drake One Fifty on York Street. Both of the latter projects will break ground in 2017. Mr. Stober declined to share the cost for the three projects.

Report Typo/Error