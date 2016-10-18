Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Investigators say a 28-year-old Toronto man faces six drug-related counts and a 26-year-old Toronto woman and faces four counts following a raid Monday at Toronto's Evergreen Medicinals. (Mark Blinch for The Globe and Mail)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Police say four men and a woman are facing charges after a search warrant was executed at a west-end Toronto marijuana dispensary.

Investigators say a 28-year-old Toronto man faces six drug-related counts and a 26-year-old Toronto woman and faces four counts following a raid Monday at Evergreen Medicinals.

They say information obtained during the investigation at Evergreen Medicinals led officers to a vehicle at the dispensary and a west-end townhouse.

Police say three Toronto men – aged 20 to 23 – were arrested and jointly charged with marijuana possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

All of the accused were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

