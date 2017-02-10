In 2009, Todd Bol built a tiny schoolhouse in honour of his mother, a teacher with a love of reading. He put the model on the front lawn of his Wisconsin home, filled it with books and invited his neighbours to take and leave them.

In less than a decade, the Little Free Libraries movement has grown to some 50,000 street boxes in more than 70 countries around the world. There are more than 100 locations across Toronto.

Photographer Michelle Siu discovered each library ‘branch’ offers a collection of books, and the occasional rodent, that is as unique as the neighbourhoods that support them.





1. The Beaches, 104 Winners Circle

Books: < 35

Highlights:

Frommer’s Walt Disney World & Orlando with Kids

Peanut Butter & Jelly #1 New Friends by Dorothy Haas

Still Alice by Lisa Genova

Chicken Soup for the Nurse’s Soul

The Good Life by Jay McInerney









2. The Beaches, 21 Kingswood Rd.

Books: < 15

Highlights:

What You Wish For by Fern Michaels

The Tower by Simon Clark

The Son by Jo Nesbo

This Was a Man by Jeffery Archer

Rebel Angels by Libba Bray









3. The Danforth, 127 Parkmount Rd.

Books: < 40

The Silkworm by Robert Galbraith

The Bride Stripped Bare by Nikki Gemmell

Confronting Homophobia in Europe (Wintemute, Gasparini, Trappolin)

The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien









4. Governor’s Bridge, 93 Nesbitt Dr.

Books: < 25

Highlights:

Ball of white yarn

Earthly Paradise: An Autobiography of Collette Drawn from Her Lifetime Writings by Colette and Robert Phelps

Plato Today by Richard Crossman

Speaking Out Louder by Jack Layton

Sex and the Office by Kim Elsesser

Webster’s English Dictionary









5. High Park, Ridley Gardens

Books: < 30

Highlights:

Four of a Kind by Erma Bombeck

The Ultimate Weight Solution by Dr. Phil

Jesus Saves by Darcey Steinke

1984 by George Orwell

Fast Food Nation by Eric Schlosser









6. Parkdale, 35 Melbourne Ave.

Books: < 30

Highlights:

A plastic rat

Giant Book of Crosswords 23

Imagining Transgender by David Valentine

Armada by Ernest Cline

Nights of Rain and Stars by Maeve Binchy









7. Scarborough, 35 Botany Hill Rd.

Books: <50

Highlights:

Twilight by Stephenie Meyer

Canadians by Roy MacGregor

The Book of Mormon

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne

James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl









