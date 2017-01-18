Thousands of Ontario students who take a bus to school will get to stay home today — many of them for a second day in a row.

Icy roads in the Greater Toronto Area and much of eastern Ontario have prompted officials to keep school buses off the roads, although in most cases, the affected schools will be open today.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board northwest of Toronto has cancelled bus service for Caledon and Dufferin County.

Buses serving the Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board are cancelled today in Zone 1, 2 and 3 and the Peel District School Board says its buses are cancelled in Caledon only.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board has parked buses that serve its schools in Haliburton, Muskoka and City of Kawartha while the Simcoe County District School Board has cancelled bus service in its North, South, West and Central weather zones.

It’s much the same in eastern Ontario, where school bus runs have been cancelled in Hastings, Prince Edward, Lennox and Addington, Peterborough, Northumberland and Frontenac Counties due to slippery road conditions caused by freezing rain.

Environment Canada says freezing drizzle and is expected to persist until this afternoon or evening.

Report Typo/Error