A power outage that halted the entire commuter rail system in the Toronto and Hamilton area Friday morning is now over, but GO Transit says only some trains have resumed travel.

The company says the outage at the CN Rail traffic control centre caused signal failure throughout the system, forcing all trains to stay put for more than an hour.

It says some signals are now working along the Lakeshore West line and some trains are starting to move, though delays are still expected.

The Lakeshore East line, as well as the lines to Kitchener and Stouffville, are still on hold.

GO Transit says it runs 252 weekday train trips carrying an average of 215,000 passengers.

It also operates a network of commuter buses, which were unaffected by the power outage.

