High water levels in Lake Ontario are forcing the relocation of the first concert at Budweiser Stage since rebranding from the Molson Canadian Amphitheatre.

Live Nation Entertainment announced Friday that the outdoor venue is experiencing a rising level of water intake that might “jeopardize production of the concert and fan experience.” The concert, part of the Future: Nobody Safe Tour, will now be held at the Air Canada Centre next Tuesday.

Organizers are uncertain whether other scheduled concerts at the venue will also need to be moved.

The lake’s rising water level comes as a result of the heavy rainfall Toronto has experienced over the past weeks.

According to Environment Canada, the water level of Lake Ontario was 75.81 metres Thursday. The average is below 70 metres.

The Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board predicts the lake could rise somewhere between five to 25 centimetres in the coming weeks, as more rainfall is expected.

“We have had an exceptionally wet calendar year so far, especially in May where we have seen some very heavy rainfall. The Upper Great Lakes has been above average since 2016 coming into 2017,” said Rob Caldwell, Canadian regulation representative for the board.

Live Nation Canada spokeswoman Erin Smyth said the company is now working with Ticketmaster to transition from the Budweiser Stage to the ACC.

The water levels of Lake Ontario hit a record high this year, causing flooding in low areas and beachfront erosion. Environment Canada says rainfall on the surface of the lake can add to the rising levels, while evaporation can lower them.

Climate change experts have reported that evaporation is expected to win between the two effects in the coming century, which could result in the average of Lake Ontario’s water levels gradually declining.

