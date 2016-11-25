How to eat like a football hero during this year’s Grey Cup

Upgrade your game-day feasting with Crown & Dragon’s wings, with house-made spice mixes and sauces, or A3 Napoli’s fried pizza fritta: a 9-inch pie with a deep-fried shell. JENNIFER ROBERTS/The Globe and Mail

Football players, because they have so much running to do, fuel their bodies with energy from carbohydrates. Football fans, in a valiant act of solidarity, do the same. That’s why this Sunday, everyday heroes will consume waves of greasy, starchy food while watching the Grey Cup. With no plans of burning it off, we do it just to make professional athletes feel less like outsiders.

And while it’s easy to know what colours to wear this year – both the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Redblacks have red-and-black uniforms – it can be hard to decide on the best way to clog our arteries.

Let me help. Here are some personal tips, both within and beyond the traditional short list of pub food. Because, just as potato skins were eventually dethroned by nachos, consider the world of options you have when attempting to overdose on salt, fat and starch.

TAKE-OUT

Crown & Dragon at 890 Yonge Street boasts 23 variations of plump, crispy chicken wings. Glenn Lowson

Burgers

The secret to the splendidly greasy burgers at Holy Chuck (1450 Yonge St., plus other locations) is that the beef, ground fresh every day, contains 18-per-cent fat. After a cowlorie ($12.49, a double-cheeseburger with bacon, using grilled cheese sandwiches as buns), with the hot, rendered fuel of victory still running down your chin, you probably don’t need a Nutella milkshake. But does 41-year-old quarterback Henry Burris need to prove himself against younger rival Bo Levi Mitchell? His two previous Grey Cup championships say no. But he’s giving it 110 per cent this weekend. Can you do any less?

Faley Restaurant serves Hakka Indian Chinese fare at two locations (42 Rexdale Blvd., 62 Overlea Blvd.). At either, you’ll find spicy, salty noodle options for your carb-loading. But they push the crowd favourite, gan-ben beef ($11.50) for a reason. The strips of crystallized beef, deep-fried and coated with honey and green Thai chilies, are basically meat candy. To furtively sneak nutrients into your crew’s tummies, get a side of vegetable pakoras ($8.50), crunchy spice bombs secretly loaded with cauliflower, snow pea and carrot.

Italian Sandwiches

There used to be a place in my neighbourhood that would take the carcass of chickens, stripped of meat for other dishes, to roast, chop, fry and toss with salt and chilies.

These days, they serve something called “spicy chicken gristle” but it’s not the same.

Now, if I really want to eat something that feels like a 300-pound man just slammed into me, there’s only one California Sandwiches. Technically, there are 13. But the original location (244 Claremont St.) is still the best source of breaded and fried chicken or veal cutlets (or eggplant, which is just as good), slathered in tomato sauce with hot peppers and cheese, on a bun the size of J’Michael Dean’s knee pads ($8.19).

Kottu Roti

The Sri Lankan curries at Hopper Hut (880 Ellesmere Rd.) will make you sweat.

But it’s the kottu roti and lampries that are the Jerome Messam (I believe Globe readers are too smart for us to have to explain who the Stampeders’ running back is) of the menu, heavy players who deliver beyond their weight.

The kottu roti, which you can top with vegetables, meat or seafood ($7-$10) is a tangle of the flatbread, chopped and fried with eggs and chilies.

It’s dense. But the nuclear option is lampries ($8-$12), a collection of rice, meat (lamb, chicken, mutton, shrimp), pickled vegetables, fried anchovies and lentil curry, bundled in banana leaf, weighty enough to break a car window.

WHERE TO WATCH AND EAT

If you really want to watch the game in a bar, and don’t care about food, you’re not going to beat Real Sports Bar (15 York St.). With a kaleidoscope of 200 TVs punctuated by a 12-metre screen in the room’s centre, you’re Captain Kirk no matter where you sit.

Real Sports Bar and Grill, across from The Air Canada Centre, has 200 TVs, including a giant 39-foot big screen. Glenn Lowson

But if you want to enjoy some good food at the same time, I’d suggest:

Wings

The standardization of pub wings (dropped in the fryer, tossed with butter and Frank’s hot sauce) causes real effort to stand out.

Crown & Dragon (890 Yonge St.) makes all their own spice rubs and sauces for 23 variations of plump, crispy chicken wings (Dragon’s Breath, Foghorn Leghorn, Classic Coke, Mardi Gras). The TVs are always playing sports and the wings are half-priced ($6/lb) on Sundays.

Fried Pizza

If you’re ready for something new in the cheese and dough game, the pizza fritta ($13) at A3 Napoli (589 College St.) is a whole 9-inch pie, with a second dough mounted on top and deep-fried.

The lightly crispy shell holds tomato, basil, ciccioli (cured pork) and buffalo ricotta at a runny temperature. The TV isn’t big but they will be playing the Grey Cup.

Nachos

Nachos being the “shut up and play the hits” of North American pub food, if that’s what you want, head to Triple A Bar (138 Adelaide St. East). It’s small. But they smoke their own barbecue meats, ribs and brisket, the nubby bits ending up in a supreme, gooey plate of generously cheesed nachos ($16). And the game will be on a large projection screen.

See you at the gym on Monday.