Tome-team advantage: How Toronto’s librarians bring baseball trash-talk to social media

TWITTER: @TORONTOLIBRARY AND @ARLINTONTXLIB
Librarians are not generally known for their sports taunts, but the Toronto Public Library has not-so-quietly become an avid booster of the city’s teams with cheeky social media posts.
In a practice that began last year, Toronto Public Library staff have lobbed gentle catcalls at their library counterparts in cities whose teams have faced the Blue Jays and the Raptors in the playoffs.
Now, with the Jays in the postseason again, library staffers are back at it. The posts, which are written as poetry using the spines of books accompanied by props, have been well received by fans as well as librarians in opposing cities.
“We know that the fans love it and it’s also a fun exercise for us at the library too,” said Mabel Ho, the Toronto Public Library’s social media lead. “It’s a good opportunity for us to build off the momentum and the excitement from the city.”
The bookish Twitter war began last year when the Kansas City Public Library tweeted at the Toronto Public Library to mark a win by the Royals over the Jays in the American League Championship Series.
Some #bookspinepoetry for our friends @BlueJays & @torontolibrary #TaketheCrown #GoRoyals #ALCS pic.twitter.com/Zj5ZvhFljv— KCMO Public Library (@KCLibrary) October 20, 2015
Not to be outdone, Toronto library staff fired back the next day.
Well played @KCLibrary but we've got a way with words too. 'Til tomorrow! @BlueJays #ComeTOgether #GoJaysGo pic.twitter.com/qED5PFp95t— TorontoPublicLibrary (@torontolibrary) October 21, 2015
The trash talk continued until Kansas City eliminated the Jays.
THAT'S A WIN! Hello, World Series!! Good game @torontolibrary! It's been amazing. #TakeTheCrown pic.twitter.com/kS1DI749JW— KCMO Public Library (@KCLibrary) October 24, 2015
You made Canada proud, @BlueJays. Fun while it lasted @KCLibrary #bookspinepoetry #TakeTheCrown #ComeTOgether pic.twitter.com/FE7r61YkvF— TorontoPublicLibrary (@torontolibrary) October 24, 2015
The Toronto Public Library also lobbed gibes when the Toronto Raptors played the Miami Heat in the National Basketball Association Eastern Conference semifinals, going so far as to stage a photo showing raptors claws about to mail a book on strategy after Toronto won the series.
Congrats @Raptors! BTW @MDPLS, we're sending you & @MiamiHEAT some interlibrary loans ;) #WeTheNorth #RTZ pic.twitter.com/V0p6nP3Fqq— TorontoPublicLibrary (@torontolibrary) May 15, 2016
With the success of the Jays this year, the city’s library staff are again planning witty posts, which appear on the library’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Last week, they put up a post apologizing for the throwing of a beer can onto the field during the wild card game between the Jays and the Baltimore Orioles while standing behind Jose Bautista’s bat flip last year while playing the Texas Rangers.
We're sorry for the etiquette blip, but still quite proud of the infamous flip. Go Jays! #OurMoment #ALDS #NationalPoetryDay @ArlingtonTXLib pic.twitter.com/fjDUcLZsOe— TorontoPublicLibrary (@torontolibrary) October 6, 2016
Library staff are planning another post on Friday when the Blue Jays play the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.
