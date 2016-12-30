How well did you know Toronto in 2016? Try our end-of-year quiz

1 Toronto Mayor John Tory has proposed road tolls on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway in order to: a. balance the city’s operating budget b. raise money to pay for his downtown Rail Deck Park plan c. cover the costs of both expressways and help pay for public transit Answer: c.

2 The Globe reported in May that homegrown global rap superstar Drake had submitted plans to build a 21,000-square-foot mansion in Toronto’s posh Bridle Path. Which of the following features did his luxurious plans not include: a. a 44-foot-by-94-foot basement basketball court b. a basement pool c. a rooftop hot tub d. a replica of the illuminated room featured in his video for Hotline Bling e. a “chilled champagne” room f. a “jersey museum” Answer: d.

3 Who said at the funeral for former Toronto mayor Rob Ford: “Rob lived what he preached?” a. His brother Doug Ford b. Very Rev. Andrew Asbil, who delivered the homily c. Former Ontario premier Mike Harris d. Mayor John Tory e. Hockey commentator Don Cherry Answer: c.

4 After a divisive debate, Toronto City Council passed new rules in May for car-for-hire services such as UberX. Which of the following regulations was included? a. UberX cars will need to have security cameras b. UberX drivers will need to complete a city training course c. UberX drivers will need to install snow tires d. UberX drivers will not be allowed to use “surge pricing” e. none of the above Answer: e.

5 In the Toronto Blue Jays’ 7-6 win over the Texas Rangers on Oct. 9 in the American League Division Series at Rogers Centre, how did the winning run cross the plate? a. Jose Bautista, after charging hard into second, was punched by Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor in the face, while Josh Donaldson stole home b. Russell Martin hit a ground ball to Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, who bobbled a throw to first, allowing Josh Donaldson to score from third c. Jose Bautista hit a walkoff solo home run, famously flipping his bat d. Russell Martin hit a ground ball to Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus, who relayed the ball to second baseman Rougned Odor, whose throw to first missed, giving Josh Donaldson time to score from third Answer: d.

6 In April, Drake met fans at an event at the Summerhill LCBO to launch his new whisky, which is called Virginia Black. His publicists gave reporters a list of banned topics on which questions to Drake were not allowed. It included: a. “Virginia Black stakeholder-equity,” “Rihanna” and “creation magic” b. “Rihanna,” “Degrassi” and “Toronto Raptors” c. “lint rollers,” “the term the 6ix” and “Rihanna” d. none of the above Answer: a.

7 Referring to Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential election, someone said: “The world rarely operates on the basis of what actually goes on during election campaigns. They are a very artificial kind of thing.” Was it: a. Justin Trudeau b. Kathleen Wynne c. John Tory d. Nick Kouvalis e. Giorgio Mammoliti Answer: c.

8 Toronto FC became the first Canadian Major League Soccer team to make it to the league’s championship after defeating archrivals the Montreal Impact on Nov. 30. What was the score of that second-leg game? a. 5-2 b. 7-5 c. 3-2 d. 6-1 Answer: a.

9 On May 27, Toronto police and city bylaw officers raided 43 illegal medical-marijuana dispensaries across the city. Which of the following is not a real name on the list of establishments police say they raided that day? a. Weed the North b. Hempsterz Hemp Shop and Lounge c. Buddha Pharm d. Maricare e. Mary Jane and Finch Answer: e.

10 The Toronto Transit Commission made riders even more angry than usual this summer, when many subway cars on its Bloor-Danforth Line saw their air-conditioning units fail. In addition to its failure to do the necessary preventive maintenance in time, the TTC blamed the problem on: a. “condenser fatigue” b. “tunnel rot” c. “tunnel fur” d. “brake dust” e. “hose failure” Answer: c.

11 At the Toronto Blue Jays wild-card game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre Oct. 4, a fan was caught on camera throwing a beer can at Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim as he tried to catch a fly ball. The incident resulted in a mischief charge for the man and: a. new bans on alcohol in certain sections of the stands b. a permanent ban on beer cans for the entire Rogers Centre c. a permanent ban on beer bottles and beer cans for the entire Rogers Centre d. a ban on beer cans for the rest of the post-season Answer: d.

12 In November, the average price of a detached house in the city of Toronto was up: a. 45.2 per cent from the previous year to $1.55-million b. 28.6 per cent from the previous year to $1.21-million c. 32.3 per cent from the previous year to $1.35-million d. 100-zillion per cent from the previous year to $777-gajillion Answer: c.

13 This year’s Grey Cup, which saw the underdog Ottawa Redblacks defeat the Calgary Stampeders at BMO Field, was criticized for high ticket prices and failing to capture Toronto’s attention. It also featured the following musical acts: a. The Guess Who, the Tenors and One Direction b. The Tenors, One Direction and Alessia Cara c. Drake, Alessia Cara and OneRepublic d. The Tenors, Alessia Cara and OneRepublic Answer: d.

14 In labour talks with the city’s two main municipal unions that resulted in contract deals in February and March, which of the following was actually among the issues raised at the bargaining table? a. free surgical masks for daycare workers concerned about germs b. special-issue protective gloves for any worker who faces a “high risk” of raccoon exposure c. free or subsidized bathing suits for female lifeguards, something long ago granted to male lifeguards d. grief counselling for zookeepers after the death or escape of animals from city zoos Answer: c.

15 City Council approved plans for what would be Canada’s tallest residential building and the tallest in Toronto except for the CN Tower, to be constructed at Yonge and Bloor Streets by developer Sam Mizrahi. According to the plans, the tower will be: a. 341 metres and 95 storeys tall b. 305 metres and 80 storeys tall c. 298 metres and 72 storeys tall Answer: b.

16 The Toronto Maple Leafs got off to a good start when No. 1 draft pick Auston Matthews, 19, hit the ice in their season opener. Did he: a. Score three goals with his first three shots in the National Hockey League, leading the Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators? b. Score three goals with his first three shots in the NHL, and then score a fourth goal, with Toronto losing 5-4 in overtime? c. Score his first NHL goal with his parents in the stands, only to have his mother miss it because she was in the bathroom? Answer: b.

17 The activist group Black Lives Matter, which stopped the Pride Parade in July to demand that police be excluded from future parades, spent two chilly weeks camping out in front of Toronto Police Headquarters before a brief impromptu meeting with: a. Mayor John Tory b. Police Chief Mark Saunders c. Premier Kathleen Wynne d. all of the above Answer: c.

18 Two young capybaras – large rodents – escaped from the High Park Zoo on May 24. Of the runaway male and female, immediately dubbed Bonnie and Clyde, one was recaptured June 12, while the other was not found until June 28. Which one stayed on the lam longer? a. the male, Clyde b. the female, Bonnie c. it was not immediately clear, since a capybara’s sex cannot be determined until it matures and a scent gland grows in on a male’s snout Answer: c.

19 In November, a spokesman for Prince Harry confirmed that he was in a relationship with American actress Meghan Markle. She stars on the TV show Suits, which is shot in Toronto, and lives in the city when the show is being made. Some who live near her complained about invasive British tabloid journalists descending on what neighbourhood? a. The Annex b. Forest Hill c. Leslieville d. Seaton Village Answer: d.

20 The winner of the Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award this year was: a. La La Land, directed by Damien Chazelle and starring London, Ont.-born Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone b. Room, directed by Lenny Abrahamson and starring Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay c. Jackie, directed by Pablo Larrain and staring Natalie Portman d. Lion, directed by Garth Davis and starring Dev Patel, Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman e. Queen of Katwe, directed by Mira Nair and starring David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong’o and Madina Nalwanga Answer: a.

21 On Sept. 7, Toronto diners rushed to the grand opening of the city’s first Poop Café, a dessert place near Bloor and Christie Streets. Which of the following statements about the joint is not true: a. Patrons sit on toilet-shaped chairs adorned with poop emojis b. Patrons eat desserts made to look like poop out of bowls shaped like toilets, miniature urinals and bathtubs c. Co-owner Lien Nguyen says the concept, imported from Asia, was likely inspired by a Japanese cartoon character called Dr. Slump d. None of the menu items actually contain chocolate Answer: d.

22 Which one of the following was not served this year at the Canadian National Exhibition’s food building? a. cricket hot dogs b. deep-fried butter tarts c. pulled-pork cinnamon rolls d. churro burgers e. Philly cheesesteak éclairs f. deep-fried bison tongues Answer: f.

23 In August, who was named the new host of CBC Radio 2’s program q, which was formerly known as Q? a. Shadrach Kabango b. Tom Power c. George Stroumboulopoulos d. Stuart McLean Answer: b.

24 In November, the Royal Ontario Museum issued an official apology for: a. cost overruns associated with the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal addition completed in 2007 b. its role in obtaining various First Nations artifacts looted from their original owners c. its 1989 exhibition entitled Into the Heart of Africa, which protesters at the time said displayed a “white-supremacist view of Africa” d. the sudden collapse of its Albertosaurus exhibit, which had been re-installed incorrectly after a routine cleaning Answer: c.

25 Toronto swimmer Penny Oleksiak, 16, became a superstar at the Rio Olympics, winning four medals. In which event did she win gold? a. the 100-metre freestyle b. the 4x100 freestyle relay c. the 100-metre butterfly d. none of the above Answer: a.

