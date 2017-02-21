A Toronto judge has ordered Bob Kinnear reinstated as the elected leader of the TTC’s largest union, reversing a move by the U.S.-based parent of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 to throw him out and take control of the local.

In a ruling released on Tuesday, Justice Michael Penny sides with Mr. Kinnear, who was kicked out earlier this month, and deems the move to put the local union into trusteeship by the U.S. ATU an attempt to “silence opposition and to spread misinformation to the members” and “quell dissent.”

It’s the latest twist in bitter union infighting that burst into the open earlier this month.

The latest drama began when Mr. Kinnear moved to bring in the Canadian Labour Congress to investigate grievances against the U.S.-based ATU, which he accused of taking dues from Local 113 members but providing little in return. On Feb. 3, Local 113’s parent union responded by tossing him and his executive board from their posts, claiming they had violated the union’s constitution and were plotting a “conspiracy” to deliver the members to Unifor, a rival union.

Mr. Kinnear and his lawyers were about to file a motion for a court injunction blocking a trusteeship when it was imposed, and Mr. Kinnear, the elected president of the local since 2004, was barred from his office.

A few days later, Mr. Kinnear – known to be feuding with ATU international president Lawrence Hanley – appeared at a press conference alongside Jerry Dias, the head of Unifor, urging that Local 113 members be allowed to vote on whether they can switch affiliations and join the Canadian union. Mr. Dias told reporters he was standing up for the rights of Canadian union members to choose their union.

But since then, 13 of 17 Local 113 executive members had returned to the posts under the trusteeship of Kinnear’s rival Manny Sforza, a former Local 113 officer and vice-president of the ATU installed by the international union. Mr. Sforza said he had no intention of allowing any such vote. Mr. Kinnear said Mr. Sforza’s supporters were forcing executive board members to sign “loyalty oaths.”

At issue in the court case, heard last week, were rules in the international union’s constitution that made it almost impossible for Local 113 to split from its U.S. parent. If just 10 members objected – a tiny fraction of the 10,000-strong membership – then the breakaway would be blocked, under the ATU’s rules. And any successful separation would have also left the union local’s Toronto headquarter and $10-million in assets under the control of the international.

Justice Penny found that there was an “arguable case” that these terms are “grossly disproportionate and unfair and they may indenture the membership to the International forever.”

Tim Gleason, a lawyer for Mr. Kinnear, said the ruling was a breakthough for other Canadian locals seeking to leave U.S.-based international unions, many of which have similarly restrictive constitutions: “It’s the first time that a union has ever been successful in this kind of a motion. And it opens the door to very compelling arguments that these terms which are quite common in U.S. international unions’ constitutions are unconscionable and hopefully unenforceable.”

A call to Mr. Sforza was not immediately returned.

