The organizer of a luncheon featuring a speech by the father of an American Muslim soldier killed in Iraq says the event has been cancelled because the man’s “travel privileges are being reviewed.”

Ramsay Talks says Khizr Khan, who has publicly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, was scheduled to talk about tolerance, understanding and unity in Toronto on Tuesday.

Khan’s son, Humayun Khan, was one of 14 American Muslims who died serving the United States in the ten years after 9/11.

Ramsay Talks says Khizr Khan was notified late Sunday night that his travel privileges were being reviewed.

Neither Khan nor Ramsay Talks say who is reviewing his travel privileges and why.

On Monday, Trump unveiled a revised travel ban that temporarily halts entry to the U.S. for people from six Muslim-majority nations who are seeking new visas and suspends the country’s refugee program.

