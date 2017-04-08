Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Police say they have made an arrest in the death of a pregnant woman east of Toronto. (John Le/The Globe an)
Police say they have made an arrest in the death of a pregnant woman east of Toronto. (John Le/The Globe an)

Man, 25, arrested in death of his wife, who was nine months pregnant Add to ...

PICKERING, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Police east of Toronto have arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of his wife, who was nine months pregnant.

Police say the suspect, Nicholas Tyler Baig, 25, was arrested at a residence in Markham Saturday evening.

He faces a charge of second-degree murder and will appear in court Sunday morning for a bail hearing on the allegation.

Officers say they arrived to the scene of an assault at about 9:45 p.m. Friday, where they discovered the body of 27-year-old Arianna Goberdham.

She was found with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police say the baby did not survive.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular