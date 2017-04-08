Police east of Toronto have arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of his wife, who was nine months pregnant.

Police say the suspect, Nicholas Tyler Baig, 25, was arrested at a residence in Markham Saturday evening.

He faces a charge of second-degree murder and will appear in court Sunday morning for a bail hearing on the allegation.

Officers say they arrived to the scene of an assault at about 9:45 p.m. Friday, where they discovered the body of 27-year-old Arianna Goberdham.

She was found with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police say the baby did not survive.

