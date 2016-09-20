Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Police tape at the site of a crime. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Police say a man is in hospital after being stabbed at the Eaton Centre mall in downtown Toronto.

A spokeswoman says police got the call at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday about a stabbing inside the Eaton Centre.

Const. Caroline de Kloet says a male suspect was arrested.

She says the stabbing victim was transported to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Last year, a man who gunned down two people in the Eaton Centre food court in June 2012 was sentenced to at least 30 years behind bars.

