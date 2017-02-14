A massive six-alarm fire has caused serious damage to a 93-year-old members-only racquet club in midtown Toronto and has now spread to an adjacent building to the north.

Toronto Fire says The Badminton and Racquet Club at 25 St. Clair Ave. West and neighbouring buildings have been evacuated and there are no reported injuries. Of the approximately 160 firefighters on the scene, one captain was separated from his team and injured on site but has since been rescued and was treated by paramedics, said Capt. David Eckerman.

Dog rescued from 6-alarm fire at St Clair & Yonge by Toronto Fire Fighters. Toronto Fire Service photo

Capt. Eckerman says they received a call for a fire from occupants fleeing the club around 9:20 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, fire had ripped through the roof, the south part of which has since collapsed. The intersection of Yonge and St. Clair has been closed. The St. Clair subway station has been evacuated and subway trains, streetcars and buses that pass through the intersection have been diverted, according to the TTC.

Capt. Eckerman said the south and east walls have partly caved in and could collapse. The north wall is also “spongey,” he said.

“It’s not solid. It’s not firm. It’s starting to give way under the effects of the fire,” he said.

Capt. Eckerman says they needed Toronto Water to boost water pressure in the area to help battle the blaze. There are 48 trucks on the scene and crews are currently draining 1 foot of water that has accumulated on the street.

Teams who first responded to the call believe the fire may have started in the racquet club’s mechanical room. In 2009, an electrical fault in the men’s sauna started a fire that destroyed the men’s locker room, according to club’s website. Reconstruction was completed a year later.

Capt. Eckerman says they are concerned about smoke and flames reaching a condominium next door, which has also been evacuated.

“Radiant heat can cause an explosion,” he said.

The facility at 25 St. Clair Ave. West was originally built as streetcar barns by what was then known as the Toronto Transportation Commission. It was purchased in 1924 by Lieutenant-Colonel George Gooderham Blackstock – a prominent Toronto executive –and converted into a private badminton club which expanded over the decades.

The Badminton and Racquet Club (commonly referred to as “The B&R”) has attracted members who “were among the elite of Toronto business and social life,” according to the club’s website. Its current membership is more than 2,500. The site features badminton, tennis, squash and platform tennis courts as well as a fitness centre and several lounges.

– with files from Canadian Press

