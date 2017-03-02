Metrolinx is lambasting Bombardier in court over what it alleges are persistent problems in delivering a $770-million light-rail vehicle order for Toronto.

“Bombardier is so far behind schedule that they have put Metrolinx at risk of missing its own deadlines for delivery of light-rail vehicles to the Eglinton Crosstown project,” the transit agency said in a statement to media accompanying its legal filing.

“Bombardier’s persistent inability to deliver on its contractual obligations, as set out in Metrolinx’s affidavits, has jeopardized Metrolinx’s ability to deliver on its public mandate to improve transit for Toronto.”

Metrolinx, an arm of the provincial government, has been edging toward cancelling the contract. The Quebec-based manufacturing company, which claims that losing the contract would have an adverse effect on its cash flow and business prospects, last month filed a motion for an injunction that would stop the transit agency from pulling the plug.

On Thursday, Metrolinx revealed its counterpunch, releasing about 2,000 pages of legal documents to buttress its claim that the agency is “entitled to terminate the contract for Bombardier’s defaults.” The documents cite a long list of blistering allegations, including claims of poor-quality manufacturing, problems meeting deadlines and slow construction.

Among the many complaints, Metrolinx says that Bombardier has repeatedly failed to deliver a prototype vehicle, which they noted was contractually due in 2015.

“Bombardier has changed the expected delivery date for this pilot vehicle 30 times. It is still not ready, and is now almost two years late,” the agency alleges. “Given Bombardier’s failure to deliver the pilot vehicle, it has now become impossible for Bombardier to meet the other milestones in the contract.”

At issue are the vehicles for the Eglinton Crosstown light-rail project – which is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in 2021 – and an LRT project planned for Finch West.

In its own legal filing, last month, Bombardier argued that the original deadline for the pilot vehicle made little sense, given that the original opening dates for the projects had been postponed. They alleged that they had discussed a new schedule for the pilot vehicle with the Metrolinx representative on the contract and that he had “never objected,” leading them to believe this was acceptable.

Metrolinx affirmed Thursday their desire for the original schedule.

“Bombardier has failed to provide a realistic schedule as to when the pilot vehicles will actually be delivered, despite the fact it contractually agreed to deliver them by April and May 2015,” the agency said. “Further, Bombardier has failed to adequately explain the cause of its schedule slippage, and has not provided a detailed plan to make up the significant lost time.”

A senior executive at Bombardier said last month that they felt negotiations with Metrolinx were at an impasse, and that the agency was on the verge of walking away from the contract, prompting the company to file for an injunction. The hope, according to the company, was that this legal gambit could lead to a resumption of more productive talks.

It’s not clear, based on the Metrolinx counterfiling, how the two entities can patch up their differences. Among its many criticisms, Metrolinx went so far as to cite the company’s problems with other transit agencies – including the perennial sore point of its delays delivering streetcars to the Toronto Transit Commission – in “support of Metrolinx’s loss of confidence in Bombardier.”

Bombardier’s application for an injunction is scheduled to be heard later this month.

